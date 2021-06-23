Medterra, America's Most Trusted Brand, Wins the 2021 Expo West NEXTY Consumer Choice Award

"It's an honor for the Medterra Pain Relief Cream to be awarded this year's NEXTY Consumer Choice Award. This achievement is especially meaningful as our mission continues to be putting our customers' wellbeing first," says Medterra CEO Jay Hartenbach. "To see this product win two awards this year is a celebration of product excellence and customer satisfaction."

As part of the survey, customers who sampled the Medterra Pain Relief Cream also shared feedback on the product experience:

"I've been looking for a pain relief cream that helps with my back pain, but I've always have been reluctant to buy it. Most pain relief products are pricey, and I didn't want to risk spending the money and it not working. But, let me tell you! I put this cream on my lower back and within 5-10 minutes I was already feeling relief with the cold and hot sensation it gives. About an hour later, my pain had almost all subsided. I love this product and I would recommend it to any friend and family with body pain or aches. I will be purchasing more in the future!" – Victoria

"I have a lot of back pain, sciatica, and arthritis. I have tried a lot of products and pain creams before and this absolutely is the best that I have ever used! It was like instant relief, and it kept working for a while! I even had my boyfriend use this stuff after he came home from work with a sore neck and back and it worked almost instantly for him as well! Definitely buying more!" - Ashley

"I brought this to work since I probably shouldn't be taking my prescription medication and I was surprised at how well this pain cream works. I've tried almost every product on the market and I must say that this is probably the best one. It doesn't have much of smell to me and I find that helps to alleviate any aches and pains." - Karly

Earlier this year, Medterra's Pain Relief Cream was also awarded the 2021 Product of the Year in the CBD Personal Care category. The Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, chosen by over 40,000+ American shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. Medterra is proud to have earned the Product of the Year's distinctive red seal, which helps shoppers quickly cut through the clutter to save time and money.

The Medterra Arnica + Menthol Pain Relief Cream is available in two formulations: 500mg ($34.99) and 1000mg (54.99) for 1.7 ounces utilizing the most advanced natural ingredients such as Arnica and Menthol combined with the highest quality CBD to create a powerful blend that has been carefully formulated to provide proven results. Each batch is 3rd party tested to ensure it is THC free, U.S. Hemp Authority certified and grown in the U.S. Medterra Pain Cream is available in leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For a nearby retailer store location, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator . For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook .

ABOUT MEDTERRA, INC:

Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. The Brightfield Group recognized Medterra as the number two CBD company in the U.S. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

