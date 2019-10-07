Medterra CBD Announces NASC Approval of Pet Product Line

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first of October, Medterra CBD featured at WellspringCBD.com announced its line of industry leading pet products had been approved by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). A leader in the CBD space worldwide, Medterra CBD launched its line of pet products earlier this year, including beef, chicken and unflavored tinctures, as well as joint support pet chews.

Medterra CBD Pet Products

The NASC is a nonprofit dedicated to safety and proving the health of companion animals throughout the United States through identifying the best quality products in the supplement industry for animals.

"To qualify for NASC membership a company must sign a written agreement to adhere to our comprehensive quality requirements. Medterra demonstrates their commitment to these objectives by their 'seed to sale' quality philosophy that is not just articulated, but is also evidenced in the actions of their company," said Bill Bookout, NASC president. "We welcome Medterra as a new member that will help continue to shape the future of the cannabis industry for the benefit of companion animals."

On the heels of Medterra's recent announcement of its partnership with Chuck Latham Associates Inc. (CLA), which allows the company's pet products to be distributed throughout the organization's network of retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the pet specialty, veterinary, and farm stores industries. Over 1,000 pet experts coast to coast make up the group. CLA is a premier pet product sales and marketing agency for almost three decades

"The missions of both the NASC and CLA are very similar to ours," said Jason Dorfman, vice president, pet, Medterra CBD. "Providing products that are of the highest quality and backed by research are at the center of all that we do."

Strengthening the company's commitment to the pet care category, Medterra recently commissioned Baylor College of Medicine to conduct clinical trials on its pet products with outpatient senior dogs suffering from arthritis to measure the efficacy of its products, as well. The study found that 80 percent of participating dogs experienced some level of benefit, including an increase in willingness to play and run, and ease in lying and standing after using Medterra's pet products.

Though CBD has been available for sale from WellspringCBD.com for the past six years, Medterra CBD's focus on scientific validation is unique in the hemp space is a welcomed mentality, and sets themselves apart from the sole reliance on anecdotal reviews of products often seen with much of the CBD industry.

Media Contact:

Jason Liss

844-452-6629

224792@email4pr.com

SOURCE WellspringCBD

Related Links

http://www.WellspringCBD.com

