Medterra CBD Expands Sports & Fitness Roster With Major Partnerships In Golf Space

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medterra CBD , one of the leading global CBD brands, expands sports and fitness capabilities with major investments in the golf industry by partnering with Worldwide Golf Shops , the parent company to Edwin Watts, Roger Dunn, and some of the most well-known and established golf retail stores in the United States. The growing startup has also signed US Open Major Champion Lucas Glover , 4-time PGA tour winner Charley Hoffman , and Morgan Hoffman as part of their sports ambassadorship program. To further expand their expertise, Medterra hired former Nike Director of Sales, Greg Moore, who has 25 years of golf industry experience to serve as their VP of Sales for the Golf Division.

"We are seeing an increase in the use of CBD in golf athletes and our companies share core values around transparency and are second to none in customer service and expertise," said Al Morris, CEO of Worldwide Golf. "We're thrilled that Medterra has found a true partner in Worldwide Golf as CBD becomes more popular and we continue to expand into the golf industry," said Medterra CBD CEO and co-founder Jay Hartenbach.

Major pharmacy chains were the first national retailers to carry CBD and the industry will start to see more golf and sports-related retailers following suit. Worldwide Golf will be rolling out Medterra products nationwide this month to offer consumers CBD solutions such as Medterra's MedOil CBD Tinctures, Good Morning CBD Soft-Gels, and CBD Rapid Cooling Cream. A key decision in choosing Medterra was the award of the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Seal, which recognizes outstanding companies that have met the stringent standards laid out by the hemp industry for quality and safety.

The use of CBD for training and recovery is becoming increasingly popular within the golf community and beyond. Medterra is proud to be represented on the PGA Tour by Lucas Glover , Charley Hoffman , and Morgan Hoffman , all of which have seen the benefit of using Medterra's CBD Rapid Cooling Cream , MedOil CBD Tinctures , Good Morning Capsules , and Dissolvable Sleep Tablets as part of their daily regimens.

"The use of Medterra's high-quality CBD products help get my energy up, stay alert and focused round after round. As a Tour Professional, I can trust Medterra's THC-free products because they are certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority," said Charley Hoffman. "We've seen fantastic results with these athletes using Medterra products and it's the next big step for us as a company to move into the golf industry supporting such high caliber athletes," said Hartenbach.

In addition, Medterra will be participating in their ambassador's philanthropic initiatives such as Morgan Hoffman's Foundation , which focuses on leading the race to find a cure for muscular dystrophy (MD).

These initiatives are just the beginning of Medterra CBD's significant investments in the golf space and sports industry overall. Their mission is to inspire, educate, and enable the golf consumer to perform at their highest potential. For more information, please visit MedterraCBD.com.

ABOUT MEDTERRA CBD, LLC

Medterra provides customers with the highest quality, ultra-pure cannabidiol (CBD) products with zero THC. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Medterra is proud to legally provide quality CBD products to customers in all 50 states. For Medterra, follow @medterracbd on Instagram and like on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MedterraCBD

Lizzie Grubman PR & Management

