Medterra CBD Furthers Commitment to Supporting Health and Wellness With New Immune Boost Bundle

Medterra is committed to making high quality CBD accessible to all, and the affordable price-point of the new bundle ($54.99) demonstrates that commitment. As a research-first and innovation-driven company, Medterra worked with their Medical Advisory Board to formulate the products and ensure they would provide comprehensive immune support while enhancing the ability to recover from illness. Natural ingredients with proven benefits for the immune system are combined with the brand's fully compliant CBD to provide well-rounded support for both physical and mental well-being.

"Maintaining immune health and wellness is a yearlong effort, beyond cold and flu season. It's becoming increasingly more important and is an ongoing priority for Medterra," says Medterra CEO Jay Hartenbach. "This bundle is the first of its kind to provide a holistic, healthy way for our consumers to meet today's challenges while feeling their best."

The Immune Boost Bundle adheres to the brand's industry-leading quality and purity standards. Every ingredient in the Immune Boost Drops and Immune Boost Gummies is individually sourced to ensure high-quality, non-GMO and organic cultivation. Medterra's goal is to provide supplements that keep their consumers feeling their best, day and night, and the innovation within the Immune Boost Bundle helps contribute to that goal. As with all Medterra products, the COA (certificate of analysis) is available on the website.

The Medterra Immune Boost Bundle includes Immune Boost Drops and Immune Boost Gummies for comprehensive, all-in-one day-to-day immunity support:

Immune Boost Drops (30 ml): Combine 750mg of Medterra's pure, natural CBD with adaptogens like ashwagandha and reishi mushroom to help the body to better manage its response to stress. Botanicals such as elderberry, ginger and echinacea help to boost the function of certain cells within the body that play a direct role in responding to viral pathogens.

(30 ml): Combine 750mg of Medterra's pure, natural CBD with adaptogens like ashwagandha and reishi mushroom to help the body to better manage its response to stress. Botanicals such as elderberry, ginger and echinacea help to boost the function of certain cells within the body that play a direct role in responding to viral pathogens. Immune Boost Gummies (50, 125 and 750mg): Contain 25mg of CBD in each gummy plus Elderberry, Vitamin C and Zinc — three proven immune-boosting ingredients that both help the body defend itself and reduce the duration of illness.

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 23,000 retail locations in the U.S. and more than 120,000 distribution points globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For a nearby retailer store location, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator . For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook .

ABOUT MEDTERRA CBD, INC:

Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. The Brightfield Group recognized Medterra as the number two CBD company in the U.S. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

Contact:

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Medterra

Related Links

https://medterracbd.com/

