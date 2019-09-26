Medterra CBD Named Exclusive CBD Partner of Convenience Valet®

"At Medterra, we believe that everyone deserves access to the best, highest-quality CBD products designed for wellness seekers who are looking for an edge to elevate their lives," said Jay Hartenbach, CEO, Medterra CBD. "Through our partnership with Convenience Valet, we're able to dramatically increase the distribution of our products at an even more accessible price."

One of the first 13 CBD companies to be given the U.S. Hemp Authority's Certification Seal, Medterra products are made with 99% pure CBD extracted from hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and are guaranteed THC-free, non-GMO and are void of any psychoactive ingredients.

"After reviewing many potential CBD brands, we feel that Medterra's brand awareness, company standards, and marketing strategy are among the best, and check all the boxes for us in terms or quality and customer satisfaction,'' said Jim Blosser, Executive VP of Sales, Convenience Valet. "We're excited to build our offerings with a CBD product line and are committed to grow the CBD category by supplying quality products that consumers are looking for, and retailers can trust."

For the past 60 years, Convenience Valet has been a leading value-added distributor of branded beauty care products, over-the-counter medicine, personal care products and sundries sold in small on-the-go packages, to more than 100,000 retail locations nationwide. Convenience Valet's retail partners include 7-Eleven, Chevron, Speedway LLC and many other leading C-Store and Travel/Hospitality locations, distribution vendors include Core-Mark, Eby-Brown, LLC, and McLane, as well as consumer packaged goods leaders like Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Procter & Gamble.

In addition to Convenience Valet distribution, Medterra's products are sold in over 14,000 retail locations globally through major partners like CVS, Kroger and Walgreens, as well as online. For more information on Medterra's Products please visit medterracbd.com/products and follow @medterracbd .

ABOUT MEDTERRA CBD, INC.

Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. For Medterra, follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MedterraCBD.

ABOUT CONVENIENCE VALET

Convenience Valet ( cvalet.com ) is an industry leader in trial and travel-size consumer products. We specialize in repacking as well as distributing top brands of health, beauty and personal care products, automotive supplies and other general merchandise to various outlets including convenience stores, airport shops, hotels, cruise ships, college bookstores, dollar stores, wholesale distributors and more. With our fast and flexible business mindset, we focus on our customers with a relentless passion for quality, service, and innovation. We also believe that giving back is important and so we are proud partners with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and The Folds of Honor Foundation.

SOURCE Medterra CBD

Related Links

https://medterracbd.com/

