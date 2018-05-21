Medterra CBD names FRESH Communications Agency of Record

"We could not be more excited to team up with FRESH," said Jay Hartenbach, CEO and co-founder of Medterra. "Their staff is incredibly experienced in both media and health sciences. We believe their focus on evidence-based health solutions will be a great compliment to Medterra's marketing initiatives on CBD awareness and education."

"Medterra is an iconic, trail-blazing leader in the CBD category," said Sheri Kasper, RDN, LDN, CEO and co-founder of FRESH Communications. "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking, credible brand."

Medterra provides customers with CBD products in several forms including tincture, pain cream, gel capsules, sleep aids, and isolate. For more information visit MedterraCBD.com.

About Medterra CBD

Medterra provides customers with the highest quality, ultra-pure cannabidiol (CBD) products with zero THC. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Medterra is proud to legally provide quality CBD products to customers in all 50 states. To learn more, visit MedterraCBD.com.

About FRESH Communication, Inc

FRESH Communications is a full-service public relations and nutrition marketing agency exclusively serving healthy food, beverage and lifestyle brands. Staffed by registered dietitians, FRESH Communications understands health and wellness trends and serves as a credible source to media and key influencers. The FRESH approach connects innovative brands with loyal customers through expert storytelling, strategic messaging and powerful media partnerships.

