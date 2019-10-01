Medterra CBD Partners with Two Leading Pet Care Organizations

Formed in 2001, the NASC is a nonprofit industry group dedicated to protecting and enhancing the health of companion animals throughout the United States by identifying the highest quality products in the animal health supplement industry.

"To qualify for NASC membership a company must sign a written agreement to adhere to our comprehensive quality requirements. Medterra demonstrates their commitment to these objectives by their 'Seed to Sale' quality philosophy that is not just articulated, but is also evidenced in the actions of their company," said Bill Bookout, President, NASC. "We welcome Medterra as a new member that will help continue to shape the future of the cannabis industry for the benefit of companion animals."

The announcement comes just off the heels of Medterra's recent partnership with Chuck Latham Associates, Inc. (CLA), which allows the company's Pet Products to be distributed throughout the organization's network of retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the pet specialty, veterinary, and farm stores industries. Made up of over 1,000 pet experts coast-to-coast, CLA is the premier pet specific sales and marketing agency for nearly three decades.

"The missions of both the NASC and CLA are very similar to ours," said Jason Dorfman, Vice President, Pet, Medterra CBD. "Providing products that are of the highest quality and backed by research are at the center of all that we do."

Laddering up to the company's commitment to the pet care category, Medterra also recently commissioned Baylor College of Medicine to conduct clinical trials on its Pet Products with outpatient senior dogs suffering from arthritis to measure the efficacy of its products. As a result, the study found that 80% of participating dogs experienced some level of benefit, including an increase in willingness to play and run, and ease in lying and standing after using Medterra's Pet Products.

Though CBD has been available for sale in the U.S. for the last four years, Medterra CBD's focus on scientific validation is unique in the category, and a departure from sole reliance on testimonial and anecdotal reviews of products often seen with much of the CBD industry.

Medterra's products are sold in over 14,000 retail locations globally through major partners like CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger, as well as online. For more information on Medterra's Pet Products please visit https://medterracbd.com/category-pets and follow @medterrapets .

ABOUT MEDTERRA CBD, INC.

Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. For Medterra, follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MedterraCBD.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ANIMAL SUPPLEMENT COUNCIL (NASC)

The National Animal Supplement Council is a nonprofit industry group dedicated to protecting and enhancing the health of companion animals and horses throughout the U.S. The NASC was formed in 2001 when a complicated and erratic regulatory environment threatened the multibillion-dollar animal supplement industry.

The NASC Quality Seal program was initiated as part of our ongoing effort to improve and standardize the industry. Different from the NASC logo, members must earn permission to display the Quality Seal by agreeing to adhere to NASC's quality standards, and by submitting to an independent audit to ensure compliance with our rigorous quality system requirements.

When you see the Quality Seal on a product, you can trust it comes from a reputable company that has successfully passed an independent quality audit. Look for the Quality Seal wherever you purchase animal supplements. ( www.nasc.cc )

ABOUT CHUCK LATHAM ASSOCIATES, INC. (CLA)

Chuck Latham Associates (CLA) was founded in 1984 by Chuck Latham, an Animal Sciences major from the University of Tennessee, Martin. A true animal lover and pet aficionado, Chuck started CLA to help pet manufacturers better navigate and sell to the then nascent U.S. Pet Specialty Market. ( www.clareps.com )

