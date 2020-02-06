Medterra CBD Positioned as a Leader in Pet Care Through New Partnerships

"At Bentley's, we believe that one of the most important ways to show pets how much we care is by feeding them all natural, nutrient-rich foods and methods of relief," said Lisa Senafe, Founder, Bentley's Pet Stuff. "We appreciate Medterra's like-minded dedication to pet healthcare, and are excited to be partnering with an innovative CBD brand to provide natural comfort to pets in need."

Medterra also recently announced an exclusive partnership with Los Angeles-based rescue Wags & Walks , whose mission is to break the stigma around rescue dogs and to help decrease the number of dogs euthanized in local shelters by showing the community that it's possible to find wonderful dogs of all breeds and sizes through rescue. As the official CBD partner of the organization, Medterra will donate product to the organization's adoption centers.

Beyond its new partnerships, Medterra recently became an approved manufacturer of the National Animal Supplement Council, and added veterinarian Dr. Lisa Lippman to its Medical Advisory Board . The Board, which is made up of third-party experts including academic researchers, dermatologists, and more, provides industry-related counsel to the company. The brand also launched its new Medterra Pets website ( www.medterrapets.com ) for all of your furry friends' CBD needs.

"We're proud to collaborate with leading partners who are working to make a positive impact in the pet care sector," said Jason Dorfman, Vice President, Pets, Medterra CBD. "At Medterra, our mission is to help everyone in the world enjoy a life well lived, and that includes our furry family members."

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its full portfolio of products for sold in over 15,000 retail locations globally through top retailers, including leading national grocery store chains and the largest national drug store chains. One of the first 13 CBD companies to be given the U.S. Hemp Authority's Certification Seal, Medterra products are made with 99% pure CBD extracted from hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and are guaranteed THC-free, non-GMO and are void of any psychoactive ingredients.

For more information on Medterra's pet products, please visit www.medterrapets.com and follow @medterrapets .

ABOUT MEDTERRA CBD, INC.

Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. For Medterra, follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MedterraCBD.

SOURCE Medterra CBD

Related Links

http://www.medterrapets.com

