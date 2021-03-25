Medterra Continues Its Ongoing Commitment to CBD Research and Education Through The First-Ever Consumer Clinical CBD Study in the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medterra, the most widely distributed global industry leader in CBD, reports the results of participating in Validcare's seven-month clinical study. The study was in response to requests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for scientific data on using CBD and its effects on the liver. The clinical trial confirms Medterra alongside 11 of the most highly regarded brands in the industry, were found to have zero liver toxicity or disease detected in the 839 participants in the study.

"Medterra was an instrumental partner in this study and today I celebrate them for continuing to demonstrate consumer and product safety," says Validcare CEO Patrick McCarthy. "They take science very seriously and helped us pressure test clinical operations as we operated under the pandemic. We had one shot to get this right and Medterra helped ensure we did."

"Medterra's priority will always be to put the the consumer's health and wellness needs at the forefront. As part of that pledge, a solid understanding and education on the effects of CBD will always be a cornerstone of the brand," says Medterra CEO Jay Hartenbach. "As excited as we are about the results of the study that show the safety of using CBD, this is just the beginning of consumers' awareness of how CBD can benefit their everyday life and brings credibility to the whole industry."

The study emphasized significant findings for the industry:

The largest multi-branded consumer clinical trial in history - the number of participants allowed for a 90% reliability in results.

Study was focused on the general population of consumer with 70% of the participants concurrently taking other medications.

Participants provided real world data based on their consumption of one of a variety of oral CBD products, brands and types of CBD, with no dosing strategy and product recommendations. This real world approach to science revealed no safety issues in the general population across a variety of types of ingestibles from gummies to tinctures.

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 23,000 retail locations in the U.S. and more than 120,000 distribution points globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For a nearby retailer store location, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator . For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook .

ABOUT MEDTERRA, INC:

Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. The Brightfield Group recognized Medterra as the number two CBD company in the U.S. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

ABOUT VALIDCARE

Validcare offers sponsors, CRO's and investigators a brandable, real-time 21CFR Part 11 compliant platform as a service to power patient centric clinical research. Founded by experts with more than 20 years of industry experience spanning pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical products, medical devices and supplements, Validcare leverages technology and best practices to ensure measurable results for its clients from study design through completion. As an organization, Validcare is passionate about improving patient access, diversity and participation in clinical research that powers creation of life changing healthcare products. For more information, visit www.validcare.com or call 844-825-4322.

