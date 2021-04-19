Medterra Expands Portfolio With New True Full Spectrum™ Line

"With over 50% of CBD consumers saying they are interested in trying full spectrum, we saw the growing need to provide consumers with legitimate full spectrum products. I say legitimate because many full spectrum products are actually mostly CBD only and don't have meaningful amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids," says Medterra CEO Jay Hartenbach. "Our full spectrum has at least 20% of other cannabinoids (many are less than 1%). Our research shows that many consumers are unaware of how much THC is in each serving of their full spectrum products. Continuing with Medterra's dedication to transparency, we recognized our responsibility as a brand to call out THC content per serving as CBD becomes more mainstream and welcomes new CBD users."

Medterra brand loyalist Billy Kemper's road to recovery is a true testament to the quality and power behind Medterra's True Full Spectrum collection. Last February 2020 while surfing in Morocco, Kemper narrowly escaped death with a broken pelvis and other life-altering injuries that required an emergency medevac flight back to the U.S. for trauma surgery. Kemper recalls, "It's a pain you can't describe" and knew his road recovery would be a long one of learning to walk, stand and hopefully surf again, as documented in his recent six-part docuseries ' Billy '. While searching for relief during his rehabilitation and opting for holistic alternatives, Kemper tested the product line in search of natural, plant-based products to assist with his recovery.

"As a part of the Medterra family, I've had the incredible opportunity to be integrated in the innovation and education of their new products," says Kemper. "The new True Full Spectrum line with physical therapy plays a vital role in my day-to-day routine of keeping me rested, calm and aiding in mobility. It's the best on the market – you can now get the full benefits of the hemp plant from one the most trusted brands in the industry."

The True Full Spectrum line was developed alongside Medterra's Medical Advisory Board and adheres to the brand's industry-leading quality and purity standards. The THC forward line offers the complete benefits of the hemp plant with a 5:1 ratio of endocannabinoid to other cannabinoids (at least 20%) with 2mg of THC in each dose. This ratio maximizes the endocannabinoid receptors activation, further enhancing the entourage effect created from a whole-plant extract. The collection contains 100% organically grown hemp from the United States and a COA (certificate of analysis) QR code on every package and on Medterra's website - putting transparency and education at the consumers' fingertips. This THC forward line was formulated around Medterra customers' most preferred way to take CBD:

Gummies – Vegan and all-natural flavors with two options: original formula in citrus flavor and deep sleep formula in mixed berry:

30ct jar, 25mg CBD, 2mg THC per serving - $59.99



5ct bag, 25mg CBD, 2mg THC per serving - $12.99

Capsules – Vegan and unflavored liquid capsules contain:

60ct, 50mg CBD, 2mg THC per serving - $109.99

Tinctures – Available in citrus and chocolate mint flavors in three strengths:

750mg CBD total, 50mg CBD, 2mg THC per serving, 15mL - $49.99



1500mg CBD total, 50mg CBD, 2mg THC per serving, 30mL - $99.99



3000mg CBD total, 100mg CBD, 2mg THC per serving, 30ml - $169.99

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 23,000 retail locations in the U.S. and more than 120,000 distribution points globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online. For a nearby retailer store location, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator. For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook.

ABOUT MEDTERRA INC:

Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. The Brightfield Group recognized Medterra as the number two CBD company in the U.S. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

