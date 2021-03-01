Medterra Introduces Wellness Line With Science-Backed Ingredients

"Medterra Wellness is the first all-in-one CBD product line dedicated to holistic immune health. The line was developed in the midst of the global health crisis to support our customers' ongoing priority this year in establishing a stronger immune system," says Medterra CEO Jay Hartenbach. "The ingredients selected are proven to boost the immune system, support overall wellness and include our signature Ultra Broad Spectrum™ CBD, which provides a 10:1 ratio of CBD to minor cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids for a powerful entourage effect."

Medterra Wellness was formulated alongside Medterra's Medical Advisory Board to identify the most important areas of focus. The collection addresses the three important pillars of immunity: sleep, stress, defense and nutrient replenishment to work together to create a holistic routine that recalibrates the body back to overall health and wellness.

The Medterra Wellness line is no exception in adhering to the brand's quality and purity standards: the collection is THC-free, non-genetically modified, U.S. Hemp Authority certified with a COA (certificate of analysis) available for every product on the website. Each Medterra Wellness bottle is made from at least 20% plant-based polymers and are proudly 100% recyclable, showcasing the brand's commitment to sustainability. In addition, Medterra will be donating one percent of sales to 1% for the Planet , a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthy planet for future generations. The line includes:

Gummies (30 ct): Vegan gummies available in Immune Boost and Stress Support formulas with 25mg CBD per dose.

(30 ct): Vegan gummies available in Immune Boost and Stress Support formulas with 25mg CBD per dose. Stress Support: These strawberry flavored gummies contain Manuka Honey , Lavendar and L-Theanine to relieve muscle tension, promote calmness and contains antioxidant properties for prevention and protection.

Immune Boost: A delicious blend of Elderberry, Vitamin C and Zinc support the body's natural defenses.

A delicious blend of Elderberry, Vitamin C and Zinc support the body's natural defenses. Liposomal Capsules (30 ct): These vegan Eye Health, Energy, Sleep Well and Stress Support formulas contain 25mg CBD per dose and liposomal technology that helps the body absorb ingredients.

(30 ct): These vegan Eye Health, Energy, Sleep Well and Stress Support formulas contain 25mg CBD per dose and liposomal technology that helps the body absorb ingredients. Eye Health: A combination of Ginkgo Biloba, Bilberry and Goji Berry to reduce eye dryness and strain from prolonged computer and TV screen time.

Energy: Cordyceps, Vitamin D2, Guarana and Schisandra in this capsule formulation promote sustained energy, boosting mental clarity and focus.

Sleep Well: Valerian Root, Lion's Mane, GABA, L-Glycine and Magnesium promote a restful sleep

Stress Support: Reishi, Ashwaganda and Holy Basil reduce fatigue, enhance and promote a stronger stress and immune response.

Reishi, Ashwaganda and Holy Basil reduce fatigue, enhance and promote a stronger stress and immune response. Topicals (1.7-2 oz): As the largest bodily organ, the skin plays an active frontline role in immune defense.

(1.7-2 oz): As the largest bodily organ, the skin plays an active frontline role in immune defense. Nature's Relief Cream (500mg CBD) and Nature's Relief Cream - Extra Strength (1000mg CBD): contains Aloe Vera, Peppermint Oil, Arnica and Ginger Root Oil to soothe skin irritation, moisturize and protect against bacteria.

Manuka Honey Soothing Cream (250mg CBD): This nourishing cream reduces skin damage and moisturizes while protecting the skin.

This nourishing cream reduces skin damage and moisturizes while protecting the skin. Elixirs (2 oz): Vegan Antioxidant Boost and Immune Boost formulas, Medterra's powerful elixirs are available in 1000mg & 1500mg strengths. They can be taken directly or added to a beverage of choice.

(2 oz): Vegan Antioxidant Boost and Immune Boost formulas, Medterra's powerful elixirs are available in 1000mg & 1500mg strengths. They can be taken directly or added to a beverage of choice. Antioxidant Boost: Formulated with Camu Camu and Sea Buckthorn that promote healthy hair, skin and hormones in addition to assisting with naturally attacking unwanted bacteria.

Immune Boost: Elderberry, Astragalus, Echinacea and Amia Berry support respiratory health, overall wellbeing and boosts immune health.

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 23,000 retail locations in the U.S. and more than 120,000 distribution points globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For a nearby retailer store location, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator . For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook .

ABOUT MEDTERRA, INC:

Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. The Brightfield Group recognized Medterra as the number two CBD company in the U.S. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

