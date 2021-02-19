Medterra Pain Cream Is Awarded 2021 Product of the Year

"Since launching Medterra four years ago, our mission has and continues to be putting our customers' wellbeing first. We could not be more honored to have been selected by an award that celebrates innovation and customer satisfaction," said Jay Hartenbach, CEO and Co-Founder of Medterra. "The Medterra Pain Cream is a true product innovation for the brand that and has been a cornerstone in creating Medterra to become one of the most trusted brands in the industry."

For more than 30 years globally and 13 years in the U.S., Product of the Year has championed the best brands by awarding their highly coveted red seal to products that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients. As consumer shopping behavior continues to rapidly shift, the annual Product of the Year Awards serves as a trusted resource to easily guide consumers to the best new products on the market. With heightened online purchasing and decreased sampling opportunities, Medterra is proud to have earned the Product of the Year's distinctive red seal, which helps shoppers quickly cut through the clutter to save time and money.

Medterra Pain Cream utilizes the most advanced natural ingredients such as Arnica and Menthol combined with the highest quality CBD to create a powerful blend that has been carefully formulated to provide proven results. Each batch is 3rd party tested to ensure it is THC free, U.S. Hemp Authority certified and grown in the U.S. Medterra Pain Cream is available in leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For a nearby retailer store location, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator . For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook .

ABOUT MEDTERRA, INC:

Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. The Brightfield Group recognized Medterra as the number two CBD company in the U.S. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

ABOUT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

ABOUT KANTAR:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

