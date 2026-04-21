Medthera Launches WalkPort: A Supported Walk Station That Brings Daily Rehab Home for People with Mobility Challenges
News provided byMedthera Inc.
Apr 21, 2026, 08:51 ET
WACONIA, Minn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medthera, Inc. today announced the launch of WalkPort, a supported walking station designed to help individuals with mobility challenges safely stand and practice walking therapy at home and in clinical settings.
WalkPort addresses a significant gap in mobility care: the limited ability for individuals to practice walking safely and consistently outside of therapy sessions. For people living with conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and age-related mobility limitations, regular movement can play an important role in maintaining strength, mobility, and independence.
This need for consistent, accessible movement—combined with the founder's firsthand experience with mobility loss—led to the development of WalkPort.
"Walking is more than movement—it's independence," said Alan Tholkes, Founder of Medthera and a long-time quadriplegic wheelchair user. "I saw firsthand how limited access to consistent therapy slows progress. WalkPort was built to give people a safe way to practice walking every day, whether at home or as part of their therapy program."
Expanding Access to Walking Therapy at Home and in Clinical Settings
Unlike traditional mobility aids or treadmills, WalkPort provides full-body support and guided motion designed specifically for individuals with significant mobility challenges.
Key features include:
- Powered sit-to-stand assistance for safe transitions
- Stabilizing supports to maintain alignment and reduce fall risk
- Guided walking motion to encourage natural gait patterns
- Companion app that tracks steps, cadence, and standing and walking time, helping users to monitor progress
By reducing fear of falling, WalkPort enables users to focus on consistent, repetitive movement—key drivers of functional improvement.
For rehabilitation providers, WalkPort offers a way to increase access to walking therapy, support higher repetition during sessions, and help bridge the gap between in-clinic care and home-based therapy.
Supporting Long-Term Mobility and Independence
WalkPort is designed not only for rehabilitation, but also to support ongoing mobility and physical function for individuals living with chronic and progressive conditions.
For users with conditions such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injury, consistent access to safe, guided movement can play an important role in maintaining strength, mobility, and overall health.
Early users report improvements in strength, endurance, and confidence, along with the emotional benefit of standing and moving more regularly.
"My core strength is much better. Before I started using WalkPort daily four weeks ago, it took significant effort to stand up from a chair. Now, I do it almost without thinking."
— Paul, 54, living with Parkinson's disease
Availability
WalkPort is now open for reservations with a deposit. Initial shipments are expected to begin in August 2026.
About Medthera, Inc.
Medthera is focused on advancing mobility through innovative assistive technology. Founded on firsthand experience with paralysis, the company is dedicated to helping individuals maintain and restore their ability to stand and walk.
Media Contact
Lisa Beringer, President
Medthera, Inc.
Phone: 952.855.1001
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.walkport.com
Watch the Video: Resource Library – WalkPort
SOURCE Medthera Inc.
Share this article