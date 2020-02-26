MedtoMarket to Host 2020 Blockchain and Digital Transformation Symposium at New Facility

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedtoMarket (M2M), a disruptive medical innovation center, announce they will host the Blockchain and Digital Transformation in Health 2020 Symposium on February 26th. This event, created jointly by the Austin Blockchain Collective and Dell Medical School, fuses industry and academic perspectives to explore digital and blockchain applications for the improvement of healthcare technologies.

"We are thrilled to host the symposium," said Dr. Aaron Ali, M2M CEO and Co-Founder. "MedtoMarket brings leading-edge technologies, entrepreneurs, medtech/device manufacturers, payors and hospital systems together on neutral ground to allow for smarter and faster healthcare delivery. Blockchain technology is perfect for our platform."

Dr. Ali and colleagues, Drs. John Schlitt and John Sabra, had the vision to create an environment where health tech entrepreneurs could assemble, share ideas and innovate freely, bypassing red tape and bureaucracy.

This successful collaboration resulted in the 31,683 sq. ft. state-of-the-art building opening its doors in 2019. The facility boasts of a human factors engineering and bioskills training lab, enabling healthcare professionals to teach, train and research in a simulated medical environment.

M2M also offers the first-of-its-kind co-working spaces to medical entrepreneurs, established companies and life science-focused groups, thus fostering an environment for med tech innovation. "M2M has been phenomenal since we began leasing office space a few months ago. We looked into several locations before finally deciding on M2M. They met all the needs of our company, then took everything a step further, exceeding our expectations," stated Andrew Rossman of Globiox and Life Science Women's Conference.

Lastly, in the spirit of Austin's modern tech style, the space is completed with top-level AV, communications, generous meeting spaces and a sleek lobby, bar/lounge area, designed to encourage an exchange of ideas and concepts in a relaxed setting. "We look forward to this event and many others to come," mentioned Dr. Ali, "and we hope to serve as a catalyst for the growth and success of the life sciences industry."

MedtoMarket is available to host trainings, cadaver labs, teachings, research, industry events and co-working opportunities. For more information, please visit www.medtomarket.com.



About MedtoMarket

MedtoMarket is a medical training and co-working facility located in the St. Elmo District in south central Austin. Founded by practicing physicians, MedtoMarket's mission is to help medical innovators bridge the gap from concept to market.

