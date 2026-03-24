Medtronic and Merit Medical Systems enter into agreement to offer new, FDA-cleared ViaVerte™ system, a basivertebral nerve ablation treatment for chronic vertebrogenic lower-back pain

Exclusive agreement expands Medtronic's comprehensive pain interventions portfolio, increases treatment options for patients living with chronic pain

GALWAY, Ireland, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), to offer FDA-cleared ViaVerte™ — a minimally invasive and implant free basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) system. It is the first and only BVNA system with a physician-controlled steerable mechanism for precise basivertebral nerve targeting for treating chronic vertebrogenic lower back pain. This agreement continues Medtronic's momentum in executing on strategic deals that strengthen the company's leadership within its core franchises and expands an ongoing relationship between Medtronic and Merit. Merit currently supplies Medtronic's Kyphon™ Xpander™ Inflation Syringes used in balloon kyphoplasty procedures and Kyphon™ KyphoFlex™ unipedicular steerable balloon catheter for treating vertebral compression fractures.

According to the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA), an estimated one in three Americans suffer from some type of chronic pain.1 BVNA is a rapidly growing therapy option for patients suffering from chronic low-back pain caused by damaged vertebral endplates. The ViaVerte™ BVNA system, which will be available later this year, offers patients a minimally invasive, same day outpatient procedure. Alongside Medtronic's comprehensive pain offerings, the latest agreement with Merit Medical supports Medtronic's goal of maximizing innovative therapy options for customers and their patients.

"For 50 years, we have advanced how chronic pain is treated," said Paolo Di Vincenzo, president, Medtronic Neuromodulation, which is part of the Medtronic Neuroscience Portfolio. "Adding ViaVerte™ Basivertebral Nerve Ablation expands our world-leading pain interventions portfolio and gives patients and their physicians another meaningful option for lasting relief. 2,3"

"We are thrilled to expand our ongoing business relationship with Medtronic by providing Merit's proprietary articulating technology," said Michael Blackham, executive vice president, Global OEM, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. "We believe ViaVerte™ represents a significant advancement in the BVNA market."

"This agreement underscores our mutual dedication to providing innovative therapies to support physicians and their patients," said Martha G. Aronson, president and chief executive officer, Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

The Medtronic portfolio of pain therapies includes spinal cord stimulation, vertebral augmentation, nerve ablation, bone tumor ablation, and targeted drug delivery. The addition of an advanced steerable solution for BVNA expands this portfolio to directly meet the growing demand for this expanded therapy option.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

About Merit Medical

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

References

American Chronic Pain Association. Pain Fact Sheet. Found at https://www.acpanow.com/uploads/9/9/8/3/99838302/pain_fact_sheet.pdf De Vivo AE, D'Agostino G, D'Anna G, et al. Intra-osseous basivertebral nerve radiofrequency ablation (BVA) for the treatment of vertebrogenic chronic low back pain. Neuroradiology. 2021;63(5):809-815. doi:10.1007/s00234-020-02577-8 Khalil JG, Truumees E, Macadaeg K, et al. Intraosseous basivertebral nerve ablation: A 5-year pooled analysis from three prospective clinical trials. Interv Pain Med. 2024;3(4):100529. Published 2024 Dec 13. doi:10.1016/j.inpm.2024.100529

Medtronic Contacts:





Naomi Rodiles Ingrid Goldberg Public Relations Investor Relations +1-612-427-5521 [email protected]



Merit Contacts

PR/Media Inquiries Investor Inquiries Sarah Comstock Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ICR Healthcare +1-801-432-2864 +1-443-213-0509 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Medtronic plc