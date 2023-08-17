Medtronic announces cash dividend for second quarter of fiscal year 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, August 17, 2023, approved an increase in the company's cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 versus the prior year, raising the quarterly amount to $0.69 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the first quarter dividend announcement made by the company in May 2023. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 46 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2023.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

