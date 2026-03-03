Medtronic CFO Thierry Piéton to speak at upcoming investor conferences

GALWAY, Ireland, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that Thierry Piéton, Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. a.m. EST (9:30a.m. CST)

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 9:20 a.m. EST (8:20 a.m. CST).

A live webcast for each session will be available on the date and time of each of the conferences noted above by clicking on the Investors Events link at: http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archive session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:
Contacts:
Justin Paquette
Public Relations
+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-2696

