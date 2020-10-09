Medtronic Donates Nearly $1 Million in Personal Protective Equipment to International Medical Corps for COVID-19 Response Efforts

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has donated nearly $1 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to relief organization International Medical Corps to support its ongoing COVID-19 response efforts in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

The donation includes more than 1.1 million surgical masks and 408,000 KN95 respirators, which are being distributed by International Medical Corps, a long-time partner of the Medtronic Foundation, to more than 15 hospitals and health facilities chosen for their locations in COVID-19 hot spots, or directly to individuals as part of prevention efforts. In addition, these facilities serve underserved and underinsured communities, most at-risk and most affected by this pandemic, particularly as COVID-19 rates are increasing in some key locations.

"When an emergency strikes, Medtronic and the Medtronic Foundation are among the first to be there, helping to ensure that first responders have the resources they need," said Erica Tavares, vice president of Institutional Partnerships and Philanthropy at International Medical Corps. "With their donation, frontline health workers across the country will be able to safely provide healthcare to communities most in need."

"Doctors, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers continue to do heroic work despite the risks to their personal health and the ongoing challenge of maintaining adequate supply of personal protective equipment," said John Liddicoat, M.D., executive vice president and president of the Americas Region at Medtronic. "We recognize and appreciate their tireless efforts and we are proud to support them, together with the Medtronic Foundation, with this donation."

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:





Erika Winkels Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478 +1-763-505-4626

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Related Links

http://www.medtronic.com

