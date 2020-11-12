Medtronic Launches InPen™ with Real-Time Guardian™ Connect CGM Data -- the First Integrated Smart Insulin Pen for People with Diabetes on MDI

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced the launch of InPen™ integrated with real-time1 Guardian Connect™ CGM data. InPen is the first and only FDA-cleared smart2 insulin pen on the market for people on multiple daily injections (MDI). This integrated system now provides real-time glucose readings alongside insulin dose information giving users everything they need to manage their diabetes in one view. Rather than switching between apps, users have the ability to see all their information in real-time, in one view — making it easier to make smarter dosing decisions to manage their sugar levels.

The integration of real-time CGM data into the smart insulin pen app is a result of the addition of Companion Medical's InPen to the Medtronic portfolio, as of September 2020. The acquisition enables Medtronic to serve more people — regardless of how they prefer their insulin to be delivered — and offers a unique and expansive ecosystem of support across their diabetes journey.

"We're strongly committed to delivering solutions that make life easier for people living with diabetes. We're pleased to build on the success of InPen with added real-time glucose data which provides a complete picture for users as they look to give themselves the right dose of insulin at the right time," said Sean Salmon, executive vice president and president of the Diabetes Business at Medtronic. "Our successful integration of these devices in just two months following the close of our Companion Medical acquisition is a testament to the close collaboration of our employees and strong passion to serve our customers with better solutions to manage their diabetes."

The InPen app will continue to display information from other currently compatible CGM systems on a three-hour delay.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic (www.medtronicdiabetes.com)

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Data may not appear or be delayed in certain instances, including when there is no internet connection.

2 Smart insulin pens connect wirelessly to the user's smartphone device and provide dosing calculations and reminders while also integrating with advanced CG systems

Contacts:





Pamela Reese Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-818-576-3398 +1-763-505-4626

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Related Links

http://www.medtronic.com

