Medtronic reports strong second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, enterprise growth drivers accelerate momentum

News provided by

Medtronic plc

Nov 18, 2025, 06:45 ET

Cardiac Ablation Solutions growth of 71% on strength of pulsed field ablation (PFA) portfolio; Raising FY26 revenue and EPS guidance

GALWAY, Ireland, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced financial results for its second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year 2026 (FY26), which ended October 24, 2025.

Q2 Key Highlights

View PDF
View PDF
  • Revenue of $9.0 billion, increased 6.6% as reported and 5.5% organic, 75 basis points above guidance midpoint

  • GAAP diluted EPS of $1.07 increased 8%; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.36 increased 8%, above guidance

  • Raising FY26 guidance: 5.5% organic revenue growth, $5.62-$5.66 adjusted EPS

  • Strongest Cardiovascular revenue growth in over a decade, excluding pandemic

  • Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue increased 71%, including 128% in the U.S., on strength of pulsed field ablation (PFA) portfolio

  • Received broad, favorable National Coverage Determination (NCD) from U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and several favorable commercial payer coverage policies for the Symplicity™ procedure for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension, or high blood pressure, with U.S. addressable market of 18 million people

  • Secured U.S. FDA approval for the Altaviva™ device, a simple option for treating urge urinary incontinence, which affects over 16 million people in the U.S.

  • Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system Enable Hernia Repair study met safety and effectiveness endpoints; initiated Embrace Gynecology US pivotal study

  • U.S. FDA cleared the MiniMed™ 780G system to enable integration with the Instinct sensor and approved use of the MiniMed™ 780G system in Type 2 diabetes

"We delivered a strong second quarter, with both revenue and EPS beating expectations. Overall, procedure volumes and our end markets are robust, and we're executing well across the business," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead, we are positioned for even greater acceleration of revenue growth in the back half of the year and beyond, driven by several enterprise growth drivers, including our PFA franchise for Afib, Symplicity™ procedure for hypertension, Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system, and Altaviva™ therapy for urge urinary incontinence."

Financial Results
 Medtronic reported Q2 worldwide revenue of $8.961 billion, an increase of 6.6% as reported and 5.5% on an organic basis. The organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

  • Other revenue of $35 million in the current year and $37 million in the prior year;

  • Revenue from the Dutch Obesity Clinic (NOK) divestiture of $5 million in the current year and $16 million in the prior year; and

  • Foreign exchange benefit of $111 million on the remaining segments.

Q2 revenue by segment included:

  • Cardiovascular Portfolio revenue of $3.436 billion, an increase of 10.8% as reported and 9.3% organic, with a mid-teens increase in Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, high-single digit increase in Structural Heart & Aortic, and low-single digit increase in Coronary & Peripheral Vascular, all on an organic basis;

  • Neuroscience Portfolio revenue of $2.562 billion, an increase of 4.5% reported and 3.9% organic, with a high-single digit increase in Neuromodulation, a mid-single digit increase in Cranial & Spinal Technologies, and flat result in Specialty Therapies, all on an organic basis;

  • Medical Surgical Portfolio revenue of $2.171 billion, an increase of 2.1% as reported and 1.3% organic, with low-single digit organic increases in both Surgical & Endoscopy and Acute Care & Monitoring; and

  • Diabetes business revenue of $757 million, an increase of 10.3% as reported and 7.1% organic.

Q2 GAAP operating profit and operating margin were $1.686 billion and 18.8%, respectively, an increase of 6% and a decrease of 20 basis points, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of the release, Q2 non-GAAP operating profit and operating margin were $2.162 billion and 24.1%, respectively, an increase of 6% and a decrease of 20 basis points, respectively.

Q2 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.374 billion and $1.07, respectively, both increases of 8%. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q2 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.746 billion and $1.36, respectively, both increases of 8%.

Guidance
 The company today raised its FY26 revenue growth and EPS guidance.

The company raised its FY26 organic revenue growth guidance to approximately 5.5%, an increase from the prior guidance of approximately 5.0%.

The company raised its FY26 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance to the new range of $5.62 to $5.66 versus the prior $5.60 to $5.66. This includes a potential impact from tariffs of approximately $185 million, unchanged from the prior guidance. Excluding the potential impact from tariffs, this guidance represents FY26 diluted non-GAAP EPS growth of approximately 4.5%.

"In the second quarter, we drove underlying efficiency gains in our gross margin, significantly increased R&D to fuel our future growth, as well as strategically increased investment in sales and marketing for our growth programs in light of the outsized demand and building momentum for key programs," said Thierry Piéton, Medtronic chief financial officer. "Given our outperformance in the first half of the year and confidence we have in our revenue growth acceleration, we are raising today our full year revenue and EPS guidance."

Video Webcast Information
 Medtronic will host a video webcast today, November 18, at 8:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. CST) to provide information about its business for the public, investors, analysts, and news media. This webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Quarterly Earnings icon at investorrelations.medtronic.com, and this earnings release will be archived at news.medtronic.com. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay of the webcast and transcript of the company's prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Past Events and Presentations link under the News & Events drop-down at investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Financial Schedules and Earnings Presentation
 The second quarter financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations can be viewed by clicking on the Quarterly Earnings link at investorrelations.medtronic.com. To view a printable PDF of the financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations, click here. To view the second quarter earnings presentation, click here.

About Medtronic
 Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
 This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation, geopolitical conflicts, changing global trade policies, material acquisition and divestiture transactions, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words or expressions, such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "looking ahead," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "should," "going to," "will," and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
 This press release contains financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and organic revenue, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. References to quarterly or annual figures increasing, decreasing or remaining flat are in comparison to fiscal year 2025, and references to sequential changes are in comparison to the prior fiscal quarter. Unless stated otherwise, quarterly and annual rates and ranges are given on an organic basis.

Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as significant acquisitions, divestitures, or other significant discrete items. Forward-looking diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

Contacts:
Erika Winkels
Public Relations
+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

MEDTRONIC PLC

WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1)

(Unaudited)



SECOND QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE


REPORTED




ORGANIC



REPORTED




ORGANIC

(in millions)

FY26


FY25


Growth


Currency
Impact(4)


FY26(5)


FY25(5)


Growth



FY26


FY25


Growth


Currency
Impact(4)


FY26(6)


FY25(6)


Growth

Cardiovascular

$     3,436


$  3,102


10.8 %


$         46


$     3,390


$     3,102


9.3 %



$     6,721


$     6,108


10.0 %


$        114


$     6,607


$     6,108


8.2 %

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure

1,825


1,578


15.7


22


1,804


1,578


14.3



3,538


3,114


13.6


58


3,479


3,114


11.7

Structural Heart & Aortic

956


881


8.5


17


939


881


6.6



1,885


1,736


8.6


39


1,847


1,736


6.4

Coronary & Peripheral Vascular

655


643


1.9


7


648


643


0.8



1,298


1,259


3.1


17


1,281


1,259


1.8

Neuroscience

2,562


2,451


4.5


15


2,546


2,451


3.9



4,978


4,768


4.4


43


4,935


4,768


3.5

Cranial & Spinal Technologies

1,299


1,234


5.2


6


1,293


1,234


4.7



2,509


2,382


5.4


18


2,492


2,382


4.6

Specialty Therapies

744


737


0.9


5


739


737


0.3



1,446


1,450


(0.3)


13


1,432


1,450


(1.2)

Neuromodulation

520


480


8.3


5


515


480


7.3



1,023


937


9.2


12


1,011


937


7.9

Medical Surgical

2,171


2,128


2.1


27


2,139


2,111


1.3



4,255


4,123


3.2


67


4,183


4,107


1.8

Surgical & Endoscopy

1,679


1,649


1.8


23


1,651


1,633


1.1



3,291


3,193


3.0


55


3,231


3,177


1.7

Acute Care & Monitoring

493


478


3.0


4


488


478


2.0



964


930


3.6


12


952


930


2.3

Diabetes

757


686


10.3


22


735


686


7.1



1,478


1,333


10.9


45


1,433


1,333


7.5

Total Reportable Segments

8,926


8,366


6.7


111


8,811


8,350


5.5



17,432


16,333


6.7


270


17,158


16,317


5.2

Other(2)

35


37


(5.8)







107


(15)


NM(3)


3




TOTAL

$     8,961


$  8,403


6.6 %


$        111


$     8,811


$     8,350


5.5 %



$   17,539


$   16,318


7.5 %


$        273


$   17,158


$   16,317


5.2 %



(1)

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

(2)

Includes the historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and for the year-to-date figures, adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015.

(3)

Not meaningful (NM).

(4)

The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.

(5)

The three months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $151 million of revenue adjustments, including $35 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $111 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $53 million of revenue adjustments, including $37 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2) and $16 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division.

(6)

The six months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $382 million of revenue adjustments, including $39 million reduction in the Italian payback accruals due to changes in estimates further described in note (2), $68 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $270 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The six months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $1 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $75 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $16 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division.

MEDTRONIC PLC

U.S. REVENUE(1)(2)

(Unaudited)



SECOND QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE


REPORTED


ORGANIC



REPORTED


ORGANIC

(in millions)

FY26


FY25


Growth


FY26


FY25


Growth



FY26


FY25


Growth


FY26


FY25


Growth

Cardiovascular

$     1,592


$     1,434


11.0 %


$     1,592


$     1,434


11.0 %



$     3,071


$     2,836


8.3 %


$     3,071


$     2,836


8.3 %

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure

920


768


19.9


920


768


19.9



1,754


1,534


14.4


1,754


1,534


14.4

Structural Heart & Aortic

390


388


0.4


390


388


0.4



761


757


0.6


761


757


0.6

Coronary & Peripheral Vascular

282


278


1.4


282


278


1.4



556


546


1.7


556


546


1.7

Neuroscience

1,730


1,677


3.1


1,730


1,677


3.1



3,354


3,242


3.4


3,354


3,242


3.4

Cranial & Spinal Technologies

966


926


4.4


966


926


4.4



1,857


1,781


4.2


1,857


1,781


4.2

Specialty Therapies

409


418


(2.2)


409


418


(2.2)



801


816


(1.8)


801


816


(1.8)

Neuromodulation

355


333


6.4


355


333


6.4



695


645


7.9


695


645


7.9

Medical Surgical

943


944


(0.1)


943


944


(0.1)



1,827


1,825


0.1


1,827


1,825


0.1

Surgical & Endoscopy

665


675


(1.5)


665


675


(1.5)



1,286


1,304


(1.4)


1,286


1,304


(1.4)

Acute Care & Monitoring

278


269


3.4


278


269


3.4



541


521


3.9


541


521


3.9

Diabetes

230


232


(0.8)


230


232


(0.8)



447


447



447


447


Total Reportable Segments

4,494


4,286


4.8


4,494


4,286


4.8



8,699


8,350


4.2


8,699


8,350


4.2

Other(3)

22


18


21.9






42


37


14.1




TOTAL

$     4,516


$     4,304


4.9 %


$     4,494


$     4,286


4.8 %



$     8,741


$     8,387


4.2 %


$     8,699


$     8,350


4.2 %



(1)

U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories.

(2)

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

(3)

Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested.

MEDTRONIC PLC

INTERNATIONAL REVENUE(1)

(Unaudited)



SECOND QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE


REPORTED




ORGANIC



REPORTED




ORGANIC

(in millions)

FY26


FY25


Growth


Currency
Impact(4)


FY26(5)


FY25(5)


Growth



FY26


FY25


Growth


Currency
Impact(4)


FY26(6)


FY25(6)


Growth

Cardiovascular

$     1,844


$     1,668


10.6 %


$         46


$     1,799


$     1,668


7.8 %



$     3,650


$     3,272


11.6 %


$        114


$     3,536


$     3,272


8.1 %

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure

905


811


11.7


22


883


811


9.0



1,784


1,580


12.9


58


1,725


1,580


9.2

Structural Heart & Aortic

566


492


14.9


17


549


492


11.5



1,124


980


14.8


39


1,085


980


10.8

Coronary & Peripheral Vascular

373


365


2.3


7


366


365


0.3



743


713


4.2


17


726


713


1.8

Neuroscience

832


774


7.5


15


817


774


5.5



1,624


1,526


6.4


43


1,582


1,526


3.6

Cranial & Spinal Technologies

332


308


7.8


6


326


308


5.9



652


600


8.7


18


635


600


5.8

Specialty Therapies

335


319


4.9


5


330


319


3.5



644


634


1.6


13


631


634


(0.4)

Neuromodulation

165


146


12.7


5


160


146


9.2



328


292


12.3


12


316


292


8.1

Medical Surgical

1,228


1,183


3.8


27


1,196


1,167


2.5



2,427


2,298


5.6


67


2,356


2,282


3.2

Surgical & Endoscopy

1,014


974


4.1


23


987


958


3.0



2,004


1,889


6.1


55


1,945


1,873


3.9

Acute Care & Monitoring

214


209


2.5


4


210


209


0.3



423


409


3.3


12


411


409


0.3

Diabetes

527


455


16.0


22


505


455


11.1



1,031


886


16.4


45


986


886


11.2

Total Reportable Segments

4,432


4,080


8.6


111


4,317


4,064


6.2



8,733


7,983


9.4


270


8,459


7,966


6.2

Other(2)

13


19


(32.4)







65


(51)


NM(3)  


3




TOTAL

$     4,445


$     4,099


8.4 %


$        111


$     4,317


$     4,064


6.2 %



$     8,799


$     7,931


10.9 %


$        273


$     8,459


$     7,966


6.2 %



(1)

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

(2)

Includes the historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and for the year-to-date figures, adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015.

(3)

Not meaningful (NM).

(4)

The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.

(5)

The three months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $128 million of revenue adjustments, including $13 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $111 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $35 million of revenue adjustments, including $19 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2) and $16 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division.

(6)

The six months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $340 million of revenue adjustments, including $39 million reduction in the Italian payback accruals due to changes in estimates further described in note (2), $27 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $270 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The six months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $35 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $38 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $16 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division.

MEDTRONIC PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) 



Three months ended


Six months ended

(in millions, except per share data)

October 24, 2025


October 25, 2024


October 24, 2025


October 25, 2024

Net sales

$              8,961


$              8,403


$           17,539


$           16,318

Costs and expenses:








Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets

3,061


2,946


6,062


5,707

Research and development expense

754


697


1,480


1,373

Selling, general, and administrative expense

2,965


2,757


5,772


5,412

Amortization of intangible assets

463


413


922


827

Restructuring charges, net

10


30


55


77

Certain litigation charges, net



27


81

Other operating expense (income), net

22


(34)


92


(33)

Operating profit

1,686


1,595


3,130


2,873

Other non-operating income, net

(92)


(173)


(125)


(330)

Interest expense, net

181


209


357


376

Income before income taxes

1,597


1,559


2,898


2,827

Income tax provision

215


281


470


500

Net income

1,381


1,278


2,428


2,327

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)


(9)


(14)


(15)

Net income attributable to Medtronic

$              1,374


$              1,270


$             2,414


$             2,312

Basic earnings per share

$                1.07


$                0.99


$               1.88


$               1.79

Diluted earnings per share

$                1.07


$                0.99


$               1.87


$               1.79

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

1,282.0


1,282.4


1,281.8


1,288.6

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,288.0


1,286.9


1,287.5


1,292.5


The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million.

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1)

(Unaudited) 



Three months ended October 24, 2025

(in millions, except per share data)

Net
Sales


Cost of
Products
Sold


Gross
Margin
Percent


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit
Percent


Income
Before
Income
Taxes


Net Income
attributable
to
Medtronic


Diluted
EPS


Effective
Tax Rate

GAAP

$  8,961


$   3,061


65.8 %


$     1,686


18.8 %


$    1,597


$       1,374


$     1.07


13.5 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:


















Amortization of intangible assets(2)




463


5.2


463


376


0.29


18.8

Restructuring and associated costs(3)




13


0.1


13


9


0.01


23.1

Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4)


(9)


0.1





(8)


(0.01)


(Gain)/loss on minority investments(5)






24


24


0.02


Certain tax adjustments, net(6)







(29)


(0.02)


Non-GAAP

$  8,961


$   3,052


65.9 %


$     2,162


24.1 %


$    2,097


$       1,746


$     1.36


16.4 %

Currency impact

(111)


50


(1.0)


(93)


(0.7)






(0.06)



Currency Adjusted

$  8,850


$   3,102


64.9 %


$     2,070


23.4 %






$     1.30






















Three months ended October 25, 2024

(in millions, except per share data)

Net
Sales


Cost of
Products
Sold


Gross
Margin
Percent


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit
Percent


Income
Before
Income
Taxes


Net Income
attributable
to
Medtronic


Diluted
EPS


Effective
Tax Rate

GAAP

$  8,403


$   2,946


64.9 %


$     1,595


19.0 %


$    1,559


$       1,270


$     0.99


18.0 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:


















Amortization of intangible assets




413


4.9


413


338


0.26


18.2

Restructuring and associated costs(3)


(11)


0.1


46


0.5


46


37


0.03


19.6

Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4)


(5)


0.1


(25)


(0.3)


(25)


(30)


(0.02)


(20.0)

(Gain)/loss on minority investments(5)






(10)


(21)


(0.02)


(100.0)

Medical device regulations(7)


(9)


0.1


12


0.1


12


10


0.01


16.7

Certain tax adjustments, net







16


0.01


Non-GAAP

$  8,403


$   2,921


65.2 %


$     2,041


24.3 %


$    1,995


$       1,620


$     1.26


18.3 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 18, 2025.

(1)

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum.

(2)

The Company recognized $46 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Cardiovascular Portfolio.

(3)

The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits and facility related and contract termination costs.

(4)

The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain business or asset sales. Exit of business-related charges primarily relate to the impending separation of the Diabetes business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System.

(5)

We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.

(6)

Primarily includes a tax benefit recognized due to a change in interest accrued on uncertain tax positions, partially offset by amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions.

(7)

The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs.

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1)

(Unaudited) 



Six months ended October 24, 2025

(in millions, except per share data)

Net
Sales


Cost of
Products
Sold


Gross
Margin
Percent


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit
Percent


Income
Before
Income
Taxes


Net Income
attributable
to Medtronic


Diluted
EPS


Effective
Tax Rate

GAAP

$ 17,539


$   6,062


65.4 %


$     3,130


17.8 %


$    2,898


$         2,414


$     1.87


16.2 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:


















Amortization of intangible assets(2)




922


5.4


922


750


0.58


18.7

Restructuring and associated costs(3)


(16)


0.1


79


0.5


79


61


0.05


24.1

Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4)


(16)


0.1


58


0.3


58


40


0.03


31.0

Certain litigation charges, net




27


0.2


27


21


0.02


22.2

(Gain)/loss on minority investments(5)






137


130


0.10


5.1

Other(6)

(39)



(0.2)


(39)


(0.2)


(39)


(30)


(0.02)


20.5

Certain tax adjustments, net(7)







(13)


(0.01)


Non-GAAP

$ 17,501


$   6,031


65.5 %


$     4,179


23.9 %


$    4,084


$         3,372


$     2.62


17.1 %

Currency impact

(270)


4


(0.5)


(103)


(0.2)






(0.06)



Currency Adjusted

$ 17,230


$   6,035


65.0 %


$     4,076


23.7 %






$     2.56






















Six months ended October 25, 2024

(in millions, except per share data)

Net
Sales


Cost of
Products
Sold


Gross
Margin
Percent


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit
Percent


Income
Before
Income
Taxes


Net Income
attributable
to Medtronic


Diluted
EPS


Effective
Tax Rate

GAAP

$ 16,318


$   5,707


65.0 %


$     2,873


17.6 %


$    2,827


$         2,312


$     1.79


17.7 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:


















Amortization of intangible assets




827


4.9


827


678


0.52


18.0

Restructuring and associated costs(3)


(20)


0.1


108


0.6


108


87


0.07


19.4

Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4)


(16)


0.1


(13)


(0.1)


(13)


(19)


(0.01)


(46.2)

Certain litigation charges, net




81


0.5


81


68


0.05


16.0

(Gain)/loss on minority investments(5)






(27)


(38)


(0.03)


(37.0)

Medical device regulations(8)


(20)


0.1


27


0.2


27


22


0.02


18.5

Other(6)

90



0.4


90


0.5


90


70


0.05


22.2

Certain tax adjustments, net(7)







33


0.03


Non-GAAP

$ 16,408


$   5,651


65.6 %


$     3,993


24.3 %


$    3,921


$         3,213


$     2.49


17.7 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 18, 2025.

(1)

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum.

(2)

The Company recognized $91 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Cardiovascular Portfolio.

(3)

The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits and facility related and contract termination costs.

(4)

The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain business or asset sales. Exit of business-related charges primarily relate to the impending separation of the Diabetes business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System.

(5)

We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.

(6)

Reflects adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015.

(7)

The net benefit for the six months ended October 24, 2025 primarily includes a tax benefit recognized due to a change in interest accrued on uncertain tax positions, partially offset by amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions. The charges for the six months ended October 25, 2024 primarily includes amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions.

(8)

The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs.

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1)

(Unaudited) 



Three months ended October 24, 2025

(in millions)

Net Sales


SG&A
Expense


SG&A
Expense as
a % of Net
Sales


R&D
Expense


R&D
Expense
as a % of
Net Sales


Other
Operating
(Income)
Expense,
net


Other
Operating
(Inc.)/Exp.,
net as a % of
Net Sales


Other Non-
Operating
Income, net

GAAP

$      8,961


$     2,965


33.1 %


$       754


8.4 %


$           22


0.2 %


$           (92)

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
















Restructuring and associated costs(2)


(3)







Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3)


(35)


(0.4)




43


0.5


(Gain)/loss on minority investments(4)








(24)

Non-GAAP

$      8,961


$     2,927


32.7 %


$       755


8.4 %


$           64


0.7 %


$          (116)


















Six months ended October 24, 2025

(in millions)

Net Sales


SG&A
Expense


SG&A
Expense as
a % of Net
Sales


R&D
Expense


R&D
Expense
as a % of
Net Sales


Other
Operating
(Income)
Expense,
net


Other
Operating
(Inc.)/Exp.,
net as a % of
Net Sales


Other Non-
Operating
Income, net

GAAP

$    17,539


$     5,772


32.9 %


$    1,480


8.4 %


$           92


0.5 %


$          (125)

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
















Restructuring and associated costs(2)


(8)







Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3)


(61)


(0.3)




18


0.1


Other(5)

(39)








(Gain)/loss on minority investments(4)








(137)

Non-GAAP

$    17,501


$     5,702


32.6 %


$    1,480


8.5 %


$         108


0.6 %


$          (262)



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 18, 2025.

(1)

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

(2)

The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits and facility related and contract termination costs.

(3)

The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and a gain related to a certain business sale. Exit of business-related charges primarily relate to the impending separation of the Diabetes business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System.

(4)

We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.

(5)

Reflects adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015.

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1)

(Unaudited)



Six months ended

(in millions)

October 24, 2025


October 25, 2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$                      2,013


$                      1,944

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(972)


(924)

Free Cash Flow(2)

$                      1,041


$                      1,020



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 18, 2025.

(1)

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

(2)

Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six months ended

(in millions)

October 24, 2025


October 25, 2024

Operating Activities:




Net income

$                2,428


$                2,327

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,493


1,337

Provision for credit losses

66


45

Deferred income taxes

160


57

Stock-based compensation

268


242

Other, net

167


(98)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Accounts receivable, net

74


(181)

Inventories

(672)


(278)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(780)


(707)

Other operating assets and liabilities

(1,191)


(800)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,013


1,944

Investing Activities:




Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(972)


(924)

Purchases of investments

(4,201)


(4,019)

Sales and maturities of investments

3,958


4,338

Other investing activities, net

14


1

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,201)


(604)

Financing Activities:




Change in current debt obligations, net

1,402


(67)

Issuance of long-term debt

1,747


3,209

Payments on long-term debt

(2,930)


Dividends to shareholders

(1,820)


(1,795)

Issuance of ordinary shares

255


232

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(495)


(2,780)

Other financing activities, net

65


(64)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,776)


(1,265)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

28


35

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(936)


110

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,218


1,284

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                1,282


$                1,394





Supplemental Cash Flow Information




Cash paid for:




   Income taxes

$                1,394


$                1,335

   Interest

542


513


The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

SOURCE Medtronic plc

