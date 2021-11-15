Medtronic taps top digital and healthcare technology leaders to drive company transformation

"We're making bold moves to lead in healthcare technology and be a destination for world-class talent," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "These executive appointments bring outside-in thinking, new skills and capabilities, and diverse perspectives to our already talented leadership team – and will continue to power Medtronic's transformation."

Bob Hopkins, head of global strategy

Hopkins will join as head of global strategy. Hopkins comes from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he has served as Managing Director since 2008, covering the medical technology industry, including Medtronic. Hopkins has worked with the medtech industry for more than 25 years. He has been the #1 ranked analyst in the sector for the past three years in Institutional Investor's annual survey, and ranked in the top three for the past 17 years.

In his role, Hopkins will partner with Medtronic senior leadership in the areas of strategy, business development, capital deployment and investor communication. His broad, global perspective, including insights into the companies, technologies, and trends impacting healthcare and the medical technology industry will help Medtronic continue to navigate the rapidly evolving industry.

Mei Jiang, head of global digital innovation

Jiang will join Medtronic from Iron Mountain, where she served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Innovation, Product & Solutions.

Prior to Iron Mountain, Jiang spent six years at HP, where she most recently served as Head of Digital Innovation & Business Transformation, and Cisco, where she was Founder/CEO of a management consulting startup. Since 2000, she has led three startups into accelerated growth, and has served on multiple boards for Silicon Valley startups.

Jiang is also a member of the Forbes Technology Council and founding member of "Chief"; a private network designed for women leaders — rising VP level through CEO — to strengthen their experience in the C-suite.

In her new role, Jiang will work with leaders across the organization to test, expand, and accelerate Medtronic's data, digitization, and AI strategies, globally. This work includes using data and AI to enhance internal processes, as well as establishing new business models leveraging existing capabilities and technologies. She'll transform the company's core markets and businesses using the insights of data and AI, as well as establish enterprise-wide capabilities and resources needed to support this transformation.

Harry "Skip" Kiil, President, Cranial and Spinal Technologies Operating Unit

Kiil will join Medtronic from Smith+Nephew, where he was President of the Global Orthopaedics business, responsible for the company's reconstructive arthroplasty, robotics, trauma, and extremities businesses. Kiil has extensive experience in spine and orthopaedics, deep understanding of international markets, and expertise in leveraging technology to create and deliver an integrated ecosystem at scale.

Previously, Kiil was Executive Vice President and President of Global Commercial Operations at NuVasive, Inc. He also served as Surgical Head, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Russia, in the Alcon Eye Care Division of Novartis Corporation, where he was responsible for leading the commercial transformation of the surgical business across developed and emerging growth markets. Before joining Alcon, Kiil spent 12 years with Stryker Corporation, where he held several leadership roles, including Vice President and General Manager for Europe, and General Manager for Japan.

In his new role, Kiil will be responsible for driving innovation and delivering therapies to markets around the world more quickly and effectively and cultivating a strong culture within Cranial and Spinal Technologies.

Mira Sahney, President, Pelvic Health Operating Unit

Sahney brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in the development and commercialization of innovative medical technologies across gynecology, ENT, orthopaedics, and medical robotics. Sahney will leverage her deep background in mergers and acquisitions, product marketing, and commercial strategy to lead the Pelvic Health operating unit into the increasingly competitive future of the incontinence market.

Sahney joins Medtronic from Hyalex Orthopaedics — a start-up medical device company based in Lexington, Massachusetts — where she has served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors since 2017. In this role, she formed its investment syndicate and built a world-class organization.

Prior to Hyalex, Sahney held a number of business leadership roles with Smith+Nephew, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of ENT and Gynecology. She also led the sale of Smith+Nephew's gynecology business to Medtronic in 2016.

Before her tenure with Smith+Nephew, Sahney was President, CEO and Co-Founder of Myomo, Inc., an award-winning medical robotics start-up that went public in 2017. Her early career included a variety of supply chain, engineering, strategy, product management, product development, research and software roles at Flow International, the BMW Group and Boeing.

In her new role, Sahney will be responsible for driving innovation and expanding access to more patients around the world, while cultivating a strong culture within Pelvic Health.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:





Erika Winkels Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478 +1-763-505-4626

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Related Links

http://www.medtronic.com

