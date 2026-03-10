Medtronic to acquire Scientia Vascular, marrying access and therapeutic portfolios for neurovascular care

Deal complements Medtronic's Neurovascular portfolio, delivering simplicity and access when 'time is brain'

GALWAY, Ireland, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic today announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Scientia Vascular, a company with critical, innovative technology across the neurovascular portfolio. The acquisition is valued at $550 million, subject to customary adjustments, with potential undisclosed earn-out and milestone payments post-acquisition.

Scientia is a private company operating in Salt Lake City, Utah, with approximately 310 employees. Under founder and current chief technology officer John Lippert, the company has developed best-in-class access products that enable simplicity and access for physicians treating complex neurovascular conditions. Scientia's portfolio of guidewires and catheters can be seamlessly integrated with Medtronic's existing suite of neurovascular products, strengthening the company's ability to support physicians across the full procedural workflow.

In stroke treatment, every second matters. With each second of restricted blood flow, the brain loses millions of brain cells. Today, stroke is the third leading cause of death and leading cause of disability worldwide.

Unlike vessels in many other parts of the body, cerebral vasculature is highly complex and tortuous, creating significant challenges for physicians attempting to reach the site of an occlusion or aneurysm. Difficult access can delay therapy delivery and impact procedural success.

Scientia's novel access platform is designed to address these challenges by improving navigability through complex anatomy and simplifying neurovascular procedures. By enabling faster and more reliable access, these technologies improve procedural efficiency.

"Medtronic is thrilled to acquire Scientia to accelerate meaningful innovation in neurovascular care," said Linnea Burman, senior vice president and president of Medtronic's Neurovascular business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "This acquisition positions Medtronic with a full suite of products. It builds a strong foundation for Medtronic and supports procedures across both hemorrhagic and acute ischemic stroke. Medtronic's best-in-class therapies, combined with Scientia's leading access portfolio, will be incredibly powerful. With 12 million people globally suffering from stroke each year, we look forward to contributing to better patient outcomes around the world."

"As a company committed to improving patients' lives, we are humbled and excited for what's ahead," said Rick Randall, CEO, Scientia. "Scientia has developed critical technology that has been embraced by physicians. This deal allows us to take our engineering into disease states globally and positions Medtronic with a comprehensive portfolio and complete guidewire line. With the size and scale of Medtronic, the opportunity to treat more patients and drive more impact is truly exciting."

"Microwires and microcatheters are required for all neurointerventional cases," said Dr. David Fiorella, director of the Cerebrovascular Center at Stony Brook Medicine. "Correspondingly, better microwires and microcatheters make every single case technically easier, faster and ultimately safer for patients. This revolutionary microwire technology has enabled – and will continue to enable – access and simplify the neurovascular procedures we do."

This acquisition is expected to close in the first half of FY27, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions. It is expected to be minimally dilutive to Medtronic adjusted EPS in FY27 and accretive thereafter.

About the Neurovascular Business at Medtronic

Medtronic helped create the neurovascular market – introducing innovations like liquid embolic, stent retrievers, and flow diverters. Today, with products covering multiple conditions and disease states, we work to eliminate the burden of stroke and other neurovascular diseases globally by transforming care, one breakthrough at a time. Together with our partners, including physicians, hospitals, governments and patients, we're expanding into new disease states and stages of care. Our unwavering focus on better outcomes fuels our drive to deliver life-changing therapies and transform the future of care for patients worldwide. For more information, follow Medtronic Neurovascular on LinkedIn.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

