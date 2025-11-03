MedVanta Launches VantaStat: A Game-Changing Orthopaedic Urgent Care Line and App Transforming Access to Musculoskeletal Care

VantaStat connects patients to expert orthopaedic care through a simple call or tap.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVanta, the nation's largest physician-owned, fully integrated musculoskeletal (MSK) platform, today announced the launch of VantaStat, a groundbreaking urgent care line and mobile app that redefines how patients access orthopaedic care. Available 365 days a year, VantaStat guarantees same-day or next-day appointments – providing immediate, expert guidance for injuries, joint pain or fractures without the frustration, delay or expense of an emergency room visit.

"VantaStat revolutionizes the orthopaedic care journey by merging innovation with accessibility," said Tony Yi, Chief Technology and Information Officer at MedVanta. "With this advanced platform, we deliver real-time clinical support directly to patients while optimizing workflows for practices. It's a win-win solution for elevating MSK care standards."

Instead of waiting days or even weeks for an appointment or sitting for hours in an ER, patients can now get quick, expert care through a simple call or tap. Backed by a high-performance network of more than 600 orthopaedic specialists at 140+ locations across the DMV, VantaStat connects patients to trusted, local care precisely when and where they need it.

VantaStat blends cutting-edge digital tools with live clinical expertise by offering:

Quick Specialist Access: Connection to orthopaedic professionals for care guidance.

Connection to orthopaedic professionals for care guidance. Same-Day & Next-Day Appointments: Direct scheduling with specialists ensures timely care without unnecessary delays.

Direct scheduling with specialists ensures timely care without unnecessary delays. Seamless, Intuitive App Experience: A streamlined app experience tailored to patient needs for convenience and clarity.

A streamlined app experience tailored to patient needs for convenience and clarity. Smart Practice Integration: Data syncs effortlessly with provider workflows, reducing administrative burdens and enabling data-driven decision-making.

"VantaStat is more than a hotline or an app – it's the new front door to orthopaedic care," said Dr. Nicholas Grosso, President of MedVanta. "We're bridging the gap between urgency and expertise to ensure patients get the right care at the right time while reducing unnecessary and costly emergency room or urgent care visits."

Patients can access VantaStat at any time by calling 844-826-82365 (844-VANTA365) or downloading the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

By integrating technology, accessibility and clinical expertise, VantaStat marks a major step forward in MedVanta's mission to enhance outcomes, streamline operations and elevate the patient experience. This next-generation platform ensures patients get the help they need faster, easier and more affordably than ever before.

For more information about the VantaStat solution or to download the app, visit www.VantaStat.com.

About MedVanta

MedVanta is the nation's largest physician-owned and fully integrated musculoskeletal (MSK) platform, equipping athletes and consumers with the knowledge and skills to mitigate injuries and address MSK issues effectively. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and expert insights, MedVanta provides comprehensive care plans to help people stay active, reduce the risk of injury, optimize performance and recover efficiently. Its integrated technology platform connects consumers to a curated network of top-tier providers and expert services, including The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics. This multi-faceted approach streamlines access to care, enhances the patient experience and drives superior outcomes for healthcare consumers at all levels.

CONTACT:

Marielle Luke

[email protected]

484.385.2927

SOURCE MedVanta