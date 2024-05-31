MedVanta Partners with Remission Medical to Expand Rheumatology Diagnosis and Care

An Innovative and Scalable New Solution for Employers, Payers and Healthcare Organizations Nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. and BETHESDA, Md., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVanta, the largest physician-owned musculoskeletal (MSK) platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with Remission Medical, the largest national virtual clinic specializing in rheumatology.

MedVanta is the premier MSK platform for providers, employers, payers, and patients, integrating an extensive network with advanced digital solutions for convenient, cost-effective care that boosts workforce health and productivity. As a leader in the shift towards value-based care, MedVanta leverages its high-performance network and proven business model to optimize healthcare delivery. This approach enhances the patient experience and ensures convenient access to high-quality care while reducing cost.

Remission Medical is the largest national virtual clinic offering diagnosis and longitudinal care in Rheumatology, powered by video visits and a technology platform focused on escalation avoidance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that one in four U.S. adults suffers from a rheumatic condition, such as arthritis, which is often marked by joint pain and stiffness. With over 150 different rheumatic diseases, diagnosis and management can be complex and challenging.

"Prior authorizations are painful for rheumatologists, slow down care and are circumscribed by the PBMs," said Blake Wehman, Founder & CEO of Remission Medical. "Our peer-to-peer provider network means we can review orders and reinvent the prior authorization experience, so Time to Treatment Initiation becomes days, not weeks or months. By partnering with MedVanta and drug manufacturers, we aim to disrupt the traditional black box supply chain."

"This innovative partnership underscores MedVanta's commitment to leveraging the most advanced technologies to elevate the patient experience, increase accessibility, and efficiently manage healthcare costs," said Subir Jossan, MD, Chief Transformation Officer at MedVanta. "Our collaboration dramatically shortens diagnosis and treatment timelines for rheumatology patients, helping them achieve and maintain remission."

Remission Medical and MedVanta's partnership will offer a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated stack of services treating everything from back pain to inflammatory arthritis. MedVanta's comprehensive platform provides a streamlined experience for employers and payers, prioritizing enhanced patient care, improved access to treatment, and cost optimization.

Remission Medical is a national virtual rheumatology clinic addressing the full range of rheumatological conditions including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, Lupus, and Gout, among others. Remission Medical's providers include state-licensed, board-certified rheumatologists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners with deep expertise in all autoimmune inflammatory conditions.

And Remission Medical is a technology-enabled services rheumatology provider. Built from the ground up for value-based care and value-based benefits, the company's proprietary platform leverages the power of PRO and generative AI to optimize care pathways and care cadences.

www.remissionmedical.com

MedVanta is the largest physician-owned musculoskeletal (MSK) platform in the nation, offering exceptional opportunities for growth, innovation, and strategic development to its clients and customers. MedVanta addresses the fragmented $600+ billion US musculoskeletal (MSK) market, which suffers from a reactive and costly model, by leveraging an integrated technology platform. This multi-faceted platform digitally connects consumers and patients to a curated network of top-tier MSK providers and ancillary services. By streamlining access to care, enhancing the patient experience, reducing costs, and driving better outcomes, MedVanta transforms the MSK healthcare landscape.

For more information, please visit MedVanta.com

Katie Santilli

[email protected]

