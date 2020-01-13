Medvantx Pharmacy at UPS Louisville Facility Completes Significant Expansion to Meet Increasing Demand for Direct-to-Patient Prescription Orders

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medvantx, Inc., a leading provider of ecommerce pharmacy and final-mile delivery solutions, today announced a major expansion and technology upgrades of its embedded, end-of-runway pharmacy at the UPS Supply Chain Solutions campus in Louisville, KY. The expansion doubles Medvantx's pharmacy space to support the company's continued growth; Medvantx recently surpassed $3.7 billion in pharmaceutical inventory management annually.

The location of the Medvantx end-of-runway pharmacy, adjacent to the UPS Worldport® global air hub, enables the company to fill prescriptions and ship medicines for expedited delivery to patients or doctors' offices via the UPS air network. With an order cutoff time of 1AM ET, Medvantx has one of the industry's most comprehensive shipping capabilities.

"As Medvantx undergoes tremendous growth, an agile, scalable and best-in-class supply chain is absolutely critical," said Robert J. Feeney, Jr., CEO of Medvantx. "Our pharmacy services at UPS Supply Chain Solutions, combined with our innovative relationship with UPS staff, help provide Medvantx with the resources needed to meet consumer expectations for more rapid, on-time delivery of medications."

Medvantx's expanded pharmacy space is fully licensed and cGMP-compliant, and supports a full range of distribution and warehousing services — including secured storage, packaging and labeling — for temperature-sensitive healthcare products such as specialty pharma and controlled substances.

"Direct-to-patient services are a growing trend," said Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences. "We are pleased to help customers like Medvantx meet specialized, priority needs for critical therapies with a robust supply chain that enables better health and business growth."

"Speed to therapy can be a significant contributor to patient engagement and adherence, especially for patients beginning a new drug regimen," Feeney added. "One of our goals at Medvantx is to increase our fulfillment and delivery speed to foster greater adherence for patients."

About Medvantx, Inc.

Medvantx, Inc., partners with pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to bring medicines to patients with a direct-to patient platform that streamlines delivery, minimizes cost and enhances the patient experience. Managing the entire process from end to end, Medvantx offers e-commerce solutions, pharmacy services and innovative final-mile fulfillment. Licensed in all 50 states and handling more than $7.5 billion in prescriptions annually, Medvantx has been redefining pharmacy for over 15 years. https://medvantx.com/

Media contact:

Anne King

King PR

Anne.king@kingpr.net

646 281 5229

SOURCE Medvantx, Inc.

Related Links

https://medvantx.com

