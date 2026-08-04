MedVoyage Global Inc. Establishes First U.S. Headquarters in Fairfax City, Virginia

The new location will support the company's expansion of satellite-enabled telehealth and emergency medical technology solutions

FAIRFAX CITY, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfax City Economic Development (FCED) announced that MedVoyage Global Inc, a Taiwan-headquartered global leader in satellite-enabled healthcare technology, has selected the Mason Enterprise Center (MEC) Fairfax for its first United States headquarters. The new location marks MedVoyage's expansion into the North American market and further strengthens Fairfax City's role within Northern Virginia's innovation economy.

MedVoyage develops low-latency, satellite-enabled healthcare platforms connecting medical providers with remote patients, maritime vessels, and emergency response units worldwide. Powered by dual 24/7 global command centers in North America and Asia, the company's platform processes over 150,000 emergency and remote telehealth cases annually across 80+ medical centers in 40 countries. With real-time streaming, high-reliability, low-Earth-orbit satellite integration, and AI-driven clinical support, MedVoyage ensures uninterrupted digital care and automated pharmacy management in extreme or off-grid environments.

The Fairfax City office will drive MedVoyage's U.S. sales, system engineering, and regulatory compliance operations. Over the next two years, the company plans to scale its local workforce with systems engineers, clinical compliance specialists, and commercial sales executives.

This business attraction effort originated through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, of which Fairfax City Economic Development is a member. Following an evaluation of regional technology hubs, MedVoyage selected the MEC Fairfax for its business incubation, growth resources, and soft-landing services designed to help international companies establish and grow their presence in the U.S. market.

"Selecting Fairfax City for our U.S. headquarters is a foundational step in our global scaling strategy," said Nemo Teng, CEO of MedVoyage Global Inc. "MEC Fairfax offers the ideal soft-landing environment and unparalleled access to the Northern Virginia tech ecosystem, placing us minutes away from critical federal and defense stakeholders such as the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense. This facility allows us to rapidly build strategic U.S. partnerships, access premier regional engineering talent, and deploy our emergency and maritime telehealth solutions across North America."

Located in the center of Northern Virginia, the MEC provides business incubation, growth resources, and soft-landing services that help startups and international companies establish and grow their operations. MedVoyage's investment further strengthens Fairfax City's reputation as a destination for companies advancing healthcare, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and emerging technologies.

"MedVoyage's decision to establish its first U.S. headquarters in Fairfax City reflects the strength of our innovation economy and the collaborative business environment we've built," said Colleen Kardasz, CEO and Director of Fairfax City Economic Development. "From connecting international companies with regional resources to supporting their long-term growth, our goal is to provide a strong foundation for business investment. We look forward to working alongside MedVoyage as it builds its U.S. presence from Fairfax City."

MedVoyage's lease at the MEC took effect on August 1. The office is located at 10300 Eaton Place, Suite 474. For more information about the MEC, please visit mec-fairfax.org.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

SOURCE Fairfax City Economic Development