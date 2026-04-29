Fairfax City Small Business Month Returns with Expanded Programming

Throughout May, locally owned businesses across Fairfax City will offer special promotions and experiences that highlight the city's diverse mix of retailers, restaurants, and personal service providers. The campaign is designed to drive foot traffic to local businesses while encouraging residents and visitors to explore new storefronts, dining destinations, and services. As people prepare for Teacher Appreciation Week, graduation, Mother's Day, and more, FCED urges community members to consider giving the gift of something local.

A new addition to this year's initiative is the "Find the Fox" scavenger hunt, a social media activation designed to make shopping local interactive. Each week, "Sneakers," Fairfax City's unofficial fox mascot, will be hidden inside participating businesses. Clues will be shared on Instagram via @shopffxcity, guiding participants to locations across the city. Those who find Sneakers have a chance to receive a Fairfax City Flex Card valued at up to $250, a citywide gift card that can be used at 60 local businesses. If all Flex Cards have been claimed, participants can still enter to win by snapping a photo, posting to Instagram, and tagging @shopffxcity.

"Fairfax City Small Business Month is about shining a spotlight on our incredible community of small businesses and entrepreneurs and encouraging people to discover a shop, service, or experience they may not have visited before," said Tara Borwey, assistant director of programs and retail strategy. "When people shop local, they're investing in the businesses that help make Fairfax City an outstanding place to live, raise a family, work, and pursue their dreams."

Businesses participating and offering promotions during Fairfax City Small Business Month include:

Artie's Lock & Key

Audacious Aleworks

BE2 Pilates

Bonchon

Common Culture

DIY Scent Studio

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

eXurb Fitness

Fairfax Ace Hardware

Fairfax Surf Shop

Gaming Giant

Mode on Main by Mara

Omni Wellness & Performance

Paradise Games & Gifts

Patriots Pub & Grill

Romp N' Roll Fairfax

Senberry

The Paschal Lamb

Weber's Pet Supermarket

In addition to the scavenger hunt, the month will feature a full calendar of events, including an antique car show, Asian Festival on Main, Fairfax City Beer Tour, Rock the Block, Main Street Market, Art Walk, and the Funky Flea Market—offering multiple ways for residents and visitors to engage throughout May. For more information and to view a full list of events during Fairfax City Small Business Month, visit shopffxcity.com and follow @shopffxcity on Instagram.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections among businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies to position Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

SOURCE Fairfax City Economic Development