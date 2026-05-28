Fairfax City Economic Development and The Navy Co-Host Sensors & Autonomy Reverse Pitch Day

WEST BETHESDA, Md., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, in collaboration with Fairfax City Economic Development, will co-host a large-scale reverse pitch day designed to unite the region's academic, government, and industrial ecosystem on June 26, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center in Fairfax City, Virginia. This event will cover sensors and autonomy, with a focus on smart sensors, robotics, data analysis, and self-governing systems.

This collaboration builds on a Partnership Intermediary Agreement signed in July 2025, which established a strategic cooperative agreement between Carderock and Fairfax City Economic Development to foster innovation in Fairfax and the surrounding region, and its businesses and educational institutions. Under the Capital Tech Bridge initiative, this partnership leverages Carderock's world-class naval engineering expertise to engage local businesses and educational institutions. Together, the organizations aim to accelerate technology transfer, drive economic growth, and support workforce development initiatives that benefit both the federal government and the local community.

Program and Speaker Details

The single-day innovation summit opens a direct line of communication between the Navy and the local commercial and academic ecosystem. Attendees will interface directly with command technical leadership, legal experts, and inventors to discover high-value federal intellectual property ready for commercial licensing.

Program Schedule (June 26, 2026):

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. | Registration & Networking Coffee: Industry, academic, and government partners gather to connect and collaborate before the official program commences.

9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. | Welcome & Overview of Tech Transfer Mission: Opening remarks outlining the strategic vision of regional technology transfer initiatives, led by Colleen Kardasz and MAJ Jacob Godfrey.

9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. | NSWCCD Technology Transfer Portfolio: A comprehensive showcase of the NSWC Carderock Division Technology Transfer Portfolio, presented by Dr. John Barkyoumb (Director of External Engagement) and Dr. Joe Teter (ORTA).

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Technology Pitches from NSWCCD Inventors: A series of fast-paced presentations highlighting distinct patented or patent-pending naval technologies with clear commercial applications:

10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. | Arthur Nwokoye: Magnon Excitation and Detection Systems, Apparatus, and Methods (advancing next-generation smart sensor capabilities).

10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. | Scott Ziv: Device for In-Situ Monitoring for Additive Manufacturing using Ultrasonic Testing (introducing integrated quality control solutions for advanced manufacturing).

10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. | Sasha Tsarev: Maneuvering and Control Simulator for Underwater Vehicles (delivering state-of-the-art simulation models for maritime autonomy).

10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Nikko Miniello: System and Apparatus for Autonomously Fueling an Unmanned Surface Vehicle (bridging autonomous infrastructure and long-range maritime operations).

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Networking Lunch: A dedicated session to foster face-to-face dialogue, partnership building, and networking among attendees and presenters.

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. | "How to License from Us" Briefing: An operational deep-dive led by Patent IP Attorney Jesus Hernandez, outlining available licensing models, fee structures, legal processes, and timelines, supplemented by successful federal commercialization case studies and success stories in government-to-industry licensing.

12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Closing & Next Steps: Concluding remarks from MAJ Jacob Godfrey and Colleen Kardasz, providing actionable pathways for interested commercial partners to establish formal licensing agreements.

Featured Speakers and Presenters:

Dr. Joe Teter (Director of Technology Transfer / ORTA, NSWC Carderock): Holds 20 patents and has managed over 500 partnership agreements with industry and private parties.

Dr. John Barkyoumb (Director of External Engagement, NSWC Carderock): Guides regional technology transfer strategy and drives the command's external partnership portfolio.

Jesus Hernandez (Patent IP Attorney, NSWC Carderock): Specialized in federal intellectual property law, leading the briefing on government-to-industry licensing frameworks.

Major Jacob Godfrey (Capital Tech Bridge Director / T2 Agreements Manager, NSWC Carderock): Directs the command's partnership intermediary mechanisms to accelerate technology commercialization.

Colleen Kardasz (CEO and Director, Fairfax City Economic Development): Drives municipal economic integration, facilitating critical links between local business entities and federal laboratories. Featured Inventors and Patents:

Arthur Nwokoye: Presenting Magnon Excitation and Detection Systems, Apparatus, and Methods , advancing next-generation smart sensor capabilities.

Scott Ziv: Presenting Device for In-Situ Monitoring for Additive Manufacturing using Ultrasonic Testing , introducing integrated quality control solutions for advanced manufacturing.

Sasha Tsarev: Presenting Maneuvering and Control Simulator for Underwater Vehicles , delivering state-of-the-art simulation models for maritime autonomy.

Nikko Miniello: Presenting System and Apparatus for Autonomously Fueling an Unmanned Surface Vehicle, bridging autonomous infrastructure and long-range maritime operations.

To register for the reverse pitch day event, please visit the Eventbrite page to reserve your free spot.

About Carderock

Part of the Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components. Carderock uses state-of-the-art facilities, like the David Taylor Model Basin, to create small-scale models and evaluate next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels, ensuring they are future-proof, agile, and equipped to dominate the maritime environment. Carderock's focus areas include Platform Integrity, Signatures, and Naval Architecture and Engineering. With teams and facilities across the country, from Florida to Alaska and Idaho to Washington, Carderock is "Where the Fleet Begins," building the future of the Navy.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

SOURCE Fairfax City Economic Development