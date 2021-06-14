Medway Air Ambulance Expands Fleet with Three Learjet 45 Aircraft

Medway Air Ambulance's continued international and domestic growth drives aircraft fleet expansion. Tweet this

With the additional aircraft availability, Medway projects a significant increase in its number of air medical transports for ill or injured travelers. Medway partners with travel assistance insurance plans to help patients -- especially those in the Caribbean, Mexico, and South America -- with medevac transports back to the U.S. or Canada.

"We have positioned Medway for dramatic growth in both our domestic and international markets," said Matt Kinney, Medway's Vice President of Flight Operations. "We have invested in the aircraft, equipment, and personnel to expand our reach and help more patients than ever before. With greater flight capacity, we can increase patient access to specialty care, rehabilitation facilities, and children's hospitals across the country."

Medway's fleet expansion will benefit patients nationwide. As an in-network air ambulance provider for workers' compensation insurance plans as well as commercial health plans, Medway's additional aircraft will increase the number of flights possible and offer greater availability for patients covered by the plans.

"For us, it's all about our patients," Kinney said. "With more aircraft, we can help more families."

About Medway Air Ambulance

Since 2000, Medway Air Ambulance has provided thousands of medical flights for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. With 24/7 air medical transport coordination, Medway delivers responsive service and international flight capability. Medway is one of the largest in-network air ambulance providers in the country, working with travel assistance programs, workers' compensation plans, and health insurance companies. Medway also partners with world renown children's hospitals to provide neonatal and pediatric transports using its specialized medical team and equipment.

Medway, a Part 135 air carrier, owns and operates its own aircraft. Headquartered in its recently updated hangar in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Medway's aviation operation holds an ARGUS Gold rating for excellence. Medway is also accredited by the European Air Medical Institute (EURAMI), an organization that ensures air ambulance providers meet or exceed the highest standards worldwide.

