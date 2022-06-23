JIANGSU, China, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medwish.com, a leading medical marketplace for hospital devices based in China, announced today that it would expand its digital X-ray business in Africa, Asia, South America, and the rest of the world.

Medwish.com Announce a New Expansion Plan for Its Digital X-Ray Business for Hospitals Worldwide

DR, or digital radiography, is a type of medical imaging that uses particular detectors to convert X-rays into digital images. To provide better service and meet the needs of its customers, the company will be partnering with medical equipment agents worldwide to bring top-quality digital radiography products and services to more countries. This announcement comes shortly after the successful launch of Medwish.com's new portable digital X-ray product, which is currently being used in hospitals and clinics. With this latest expansion plan, Medwish.com looks forward to bringing its high-quality medical equipment and services to even more customers.

"If you're still using CR in your radiology department, it's time to make the switch to DR. DR offers numerous benefits that make it the preferred choice of most radiologists.", Fola Wu continued, "It significantly reduces the radiation dose, processing time can be reduced by as much as 95%, and accuracy of diagnoses is greatly improved. In addition, DR is highly efficient and convenient, and costs are reduced. Moreover, DR panels can be shared across multiple systems and modalities. As a result, DR improves patient care quality and has become increasingly popular in the healthcare industry. It's the trend that each hospital in the world should upgrade from CR to DR. There is a huge market for digital radiography systems."

Medwish.com has offline City partners (CP) in more than 100 countries worldwide, and this network solves the after-sales problems for buyers. The company will continue to make full use of this City Partner Program(CP) to accelerate the expansion process. In addition, new City Partners are recruited at the same time. The program aims to develop one sole core agent in the central city of countries, mainly in Africa, Asia, and America. The increased number of CPs is believed to be over 200 by the end of 2023.

About Medwish.com B2B Marketplace

Medwish.com, founded by Jiangsu Medwish Network Technology Co., Ltd in 2018, is one of the largest global B2B marketplaces for medical equipment, financing, and new hospital project services. There are 10,000+ products and 2000+ factories on the trading platform. The key features include:

Full Category Supply Capability

14 full product categories cover the whole medical industry chain.

14 full product categories cover the whole medical industry chain. Online Payment System

support 50+ Payment Systems, including PayPal, T/T, Credit Cards, L/C, etc.

support 50+ Payment Systems, including PayPal, T/T, Credit Cards, L/C, etc. Save time and Money for Your Hospital

The marketplace cuts off all the intermediate processes, so you can buy directly from the factory by saving 30-60% of the total production cost for your hospital projects.

The marketplace cuts off all the intermediate processes, so you can buy directly from the factory by saving 30-60% of the total production cost for your hospital projects. Financing Services

Both order financing and project financing are available. You're able to apply online.

Media Contact

Coco Qian

+86-512-56382825

[email protected]

To learn more, visit https://www.medwish.com/

SOURCE Jiangsu Medwish Network Technology Co., Ltd