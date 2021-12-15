MEDX Xelerator Commences $1 Million, Interventional Oncology Technology Challenge Chaired by Professor Stephen B. Solomon

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDX Xelerator is scouting worldwide for disruptive products, ideas and unmet needs in interventional oncology and has commenced its first annual million dollar challenge in this pursuit. Winners will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges chaired by Professor Stephen B. Solomon, Chief Interventional Radiologist at the Cancer Institute of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The deadline to apply is February 15, 2022 at midnight ET. Please click here to apply.

Professor Stephen B. Solomon

Professor Solomon said, "I am excited to moderate this important challenge and I look forward to a much needed innovation in the area of interventional oncology coming from the joint expertise of physicians and engineers."

MEDX Xelerator CEO Shai Policker said, "If you are a physician, engineer, or entrepreneur with a great idea or a startup company that addresses an unmet clinical need in interventional oncology, then we invite you to participate in this exciting and important competition. Why interventional oncology? It is one of the more rapily growing fields expected to bring significant breakthroughs in cancer management and we want to support the brilliant minds behind the next generation of advances. We look forward to reviewing your idea and to improving healthcare together."

Areas of consideration include, but are not limited to:

Embolization techniques

Ablation technologies

Treatment and procedural optimization

Strong clinical unmet needs without a solution and relevant ideas that do not fall into the above categories will be considered.

In addition to receiving up to $1 million in funding, winners will be invited to join MEDX as a portfolio company or as an XLab feasibility project and benefit from incubator services. These include access to a strong network of Key Opinion Leaders, engineering resources, business development and multi-disciplinary R&D support as well as IP consultation, marketing, public relations, accounting and administrative office services.

For questions, more information or to apply, please click here.

About MEDX Xelerator

MEDX Xelerator is a leading interntional medical device and digital health-focused incubator founded in 2016 and operating under the auspices of the Israel Innovation Authority. Current partners and collaborators include: Boston Scientific, MEDX Venture Group, Sheba Medical Center, Consensus Business Group (CBG) and West Pharmaceuticals.

In cooperation with its partners and collaborators, MEDX identifies and nurtures high impact medical ventures that fill major, unmet clinical needs with big markts, to benefit patients, physicans and investors alike. The incubator's management team works closely with the portfolio companies to consistently achieve outstanding clinical and business milestones in a capital efficient way. Though headquartered in Israel, the incubator is open to innovation coming from entrepreneurs, universities and hospitals worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.medxelerator.com/.

Media Contact:

Marjie Hadad

General Manager

Must Have Communications

[email protected]

1-917-790-1178 or +972-54-536-5220

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710390/Professor_Stephen_B_Solomon.jpg

SOURCE MEDX Xelerator