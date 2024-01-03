Medytox, Inc. Announces the Formation of Luvantas Subsidiary and Appointment of Key Executives

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medytox, Inc. is pleased to announce the formation of Luvantas, Inc. (www.luvantas.com) as its wholly-owned North American subsidiary. Luvantas is a new medical aesthetics company committed to bringing innovative solutions to the North American market by keeping the interests of customers, patients, and colleagues at the forefront. Luvantas is working with Medytox to seek approval for the upcoming introduction of NivobotulinumtoxinA to the United States and Canada. A Biological License Application was submitted to the US FDA in December. More information on this state-of-the-art formulation of Botulinum toxin will be provided once regulatory approvals are obtained. Luvantas intends to seek approval to introduce other innovative medical aesthetic offerings from Medytox, as well as partner with emerging companies and inventors to support the commercialization of unique medical aesthetic solutions.

Key Executives Appointed

In connection with the formation of Luvantas, Thomas A. Albright has been appointed its President and CEO and Stephanie A. Yee has been appointed its CFO.

As CEO, Tom brings 40 years of healthcare experience to Luvantas with medical aesthetic leadership roles since 2000. Mr. Albright was previously CEO of Recros Medica since 2017 and of Andrew Technologies from 2011 to 2017. Earlier, he was President of the Topical Aesthetic division of Syneron and before that was VP North American Marketing at Nobel Biocare. Tom initiated his medical aesthetics experience at Allergan in 2000, where he led the worldwide launches of BOTOX® Cosmetic. He ended his tenure at Allergan in 2008 as VP of BOTOX® Global Strategic Marketing, collaborating with R&D on new therapeutic indications and next-generation biologics. While at Allergan, Tom also led the commercial development of Latisse® and served as Alliance Manager for the multi-functional Japan and China collaboration with Glaxo Smithkline. Tom commenced his health science career in 1983 at the Parke Davis division of Warner-Lambert, starting as a sales representative and advancing to Director of Marketing. Mr. Albright has a BS in Biology from The Citadel and an MBA in Marketing from Mercer University.

As CFO, Stephanie brings more than 20 years of accounting and finance experience at high-growth life science and technology companies ranging from start-ups to large global organizations. Prior to joining Luvantas, Stephanie was the VP of Finance of Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company in the R&D stage, where she led business development and financing efforts. Stephanie has held Corporate Controller roles at ZO Skin Health, Inc., where she scaled up the accounting and finance organization to support exponential revenue growth, and ClaripHy Communications, Inc., where she facilitated a successful exit through a sale of the company to Inphi Corporation. Prior to that, Stephanie held several management positions at Emulex Corporation, where she played a key role in several M&A projects. Before Emulex, Ms. Yee worked at IntraLase Corporation, where she supported their international expansion and acquisition by Advanced Medical Optics, Inc., now part of Johnson and Johnson. Ms. Yee holds a B. Comm degree in Accounting from the University of British Columbia and is a licensed CPA in Illinois and British Columbia.



About Medytox, Inc.

Medytox is a globally recognized biopharmaceutical company with a rich history of innovation in medical aesthetics. Established in 2000 and headquartered in South Korea, Medytox is the original Korean manufacturer of Botulinum toxin type A and the world's first company to introduce a liquid ready-to-use formulation. Medytox products are marketed in 60 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of medical aesthetic solutions including dermal fillers and topical skincare in addition to a wide range of Botulinum toxin products in international markets outside the United States. Medytox is publicly traded on the Korean KOSDAQ exchange (086900.KQ). http://medytox.com

