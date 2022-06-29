Medzino Partners With Belle for AI-Powered Digital Skin Health

Powerful Skin Image Analytics Enable Effective Digital Engagement for Medzino Telehealth Customers

AUSTIN, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medzino Health and BelleTorus Corporation ("Belle") today announced Medzino's licensing of Belle's skin AI technology for Medzino's digital healthcare platform.

With Belle's technology, Medzino's skin health patients can upload smartphone photos of their skin conditions to Medzino's website, where Belle's AI engine analyzes the photos to help characterize and quantify skin conditions including acne and atopic dermatitis (eczema). A U.S. licensed physician then reviews the photo, AI analysis and other patient information, and may issue a prescription to the patient if suitable.

Belle's powerful AI technology supports the diagnosis of lesions and tracks severity, providing rapid decision support helping Medzino's physicians to assess, track, and treat patient skin conditions. The Belle skin image matching engine is secure, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant, and is provided via API integration into partners' websites. Belle's applications are available for providers, clinical trials, skin and health product companies.

"Belle's AI outputs, which quantify the severity of skin conditions, can help track patient progress and the effectiveness of prescribed treatments," said Sami Malik, Medzino Chief Executive Officer. "This improved tracking and assessment will translate into improved patient retention, optimized therapy, and better outcomes."

Belle's skin AI offerings also include the powerful Belle 1K™, which classifies over 1,000 common and rare skin conditions, as well as other skin AI modules that quantify the severity of inflammatory skin diseases including psoriasis, nail psoriasis, alopecia areata, vitiligo and melasma.

Belle is a global leader in AI-powered skin image analytics and enjoys partnerships with top medical centers and dermatologists to test, validate, and continuously improve its AI algorithms. Physicians in more than twenty countries currently use Belle's AI image analytics modules and devices to drive better access to skin healthcare and to achieve improved medical precision in clinical research.

Medzino is a direct-to-consumer digital health company offering online diagnosis, prescriptions by U.S. certified physicians, and home delivery of medication in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Medzino is a subsidiary of TeleMed2U and leverages the extensive breadth and depth of the TeleMed2U digital platform.

"Belle's partnership with Medzino brings to market one of the first broadly available applications for enabling precision AI analysis for skin health," said Cliff Perlis, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Belle. "Belle empowers physicians to realize the promise of AI for skin health. Supported by Belle's advanced algorithms, physicians digitally engage patients throughout the world to optimize skin health."

About Belle

BelleTorus Corporation ("Belle") offers the world's most robust AI platform for evaluating and tracking skin health images. From a smartphone photo, Belle's AI technology can distinguish over one thousand skin conditions. Belle provides qualitative assessment (identification) and quantitative scoring (severity) of skin conditions, with applications available for providers, patient clinical trials, and skin health product companies. Belle team members in the United States, France, and Vietnam collaborate with partners worldwide to bring the power of AI to digital skin healthcare. BelleTorus Corporation™, Belle™, Belle 1K™, and be seen™ are trademarks of BelleTorus Corporation. For more information, please visit www.belle.ai.

About TeleMed2U

TeleMed2U is a technology-enabled services company that supplies its patients with real-time access to 120+ specialist care providers through the use of secure state-of-the-art, audio-visual technology. Through their website, patients can book an appointment to meet with a specialist for behavioral health, dermatology, infectious disease, and many other specialties. TeleMed2U headquarters is located at 3400 Douglas Blvd. Suite 225, Roseville, California 95661. For more information, please visit telemed2u.com.

About Medzino Health

Medzino is a digital health brand offering online diagnosis, prescriptions by U.S. certified physicians, and home delivery of medication across 39 states and the District of Columbia. Following a short two-minute online consultation, patients are able to request treatment for a wide range of primary care issues for men's health, women's health, and general well-being that is delivered directly to the patient's home. For more information, please visit medzino.com/us/.

Belle Media Contact:

[email protected]

Medzino Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE BelleTorus Corp.