Meeder Investment Management Appoints Jonathan Azoff as President, Public Funds and Liquidity Products, Reinforcing the Strength of Its National Investment and Advisory Platform

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeder Investment Management announced the elevation of Jonathan Azoff, CTP®, to President, Public Funds and Liquidity Products, reflecting the firm's continued investment in its established Public Funds business serving public entities nationwide and its long-term commitment to serving public entities with institutional investment management, strategic advisory services, and dedicated operational support.

Meeder Investment Management Appoints Jonathan Azoff as President, Public Funds and Liquidity Products Post this Jonathan Azoff, President, Public Funds and Liquidity Products, leads Meeder's team of investment professionals, advisors, and operations specialists serving public entities nationwide.

Since joining Meeder, Azoff has helped shape the strategic direction of the firm's Public Funds and Liquidity Products businesses, leading key growth initiatives, including the successful execution of strategic acquisitions and the development and launch of local government investment pools. He draws on extensive experience in public finance, investment management, and public policy, having previously served as Chief of Finance and Senior Counsel for the Ohio Treasurer of State, where he oversaw the state's investment and debt portfolios and led the development of innovative financing and liquidity solutions benefiting Ohio local governments, healthcare organizations, and financial institutions. As President, Public Funds and Liquidity Products, Azoff leads an experienced public funds organization serving clients nationwide, partnering with an accomplished team of investment professionals, advisory leaders, and operations specialists dedicated to helping public entities navigate increasingly complex investment and treasury challenges. Azoff holds a Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law, a Master of Science in Finance from Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy from Tulane University. He is also a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP®).

"Jon is an accomplished leader with a deep understanding of the public sector and an unwavering commitment to our clients," said Bob Meeder, Chief Executive Officer of Meeder Investment Management. "His leadership, combined with the exceptional depth of talent across our investment, advisory, and operations teams, positions Meeder Public Funds to continue delivering the expertise, modernization, and client service that have defined our business for more than three decades."

For more than 35 years, Meeder Public Funds has partnered with states, counties, cities, school districts, libraries, higher education institutions, and special districts to build customized investment programs focused on safety, liquidity, and long-term value. Today, the firm serves more than 500 public entities and provides more than $195 billion in assets under advisement through discretionary and non-discretionary investment relationships.

"Our clients place their confidence in the collective expertise of our entire organization," said Jon Azoff, CTP®, President, Public Funds and Liquidity Products. "At Meeder, our clients benefit from a collaborative team of investment professionals, advisors, analysts, and operations specialists working together to deliver disciplined investment management, thoughtful strategic guidance, and exceptional client service. I am honored to lead this exceptional organization as we continue building on that legacy."

A Deep Investment Platform

Meeder's Public Funds clients are supported by an experienced fixed income investment team led by Jason Szabo, CFA®, Director of Fixed Income, and backed by portfolio managers, credit analysts, and research professionals dedicated to disciplined portfolio construction, credit oversight, and active risk management. The broader investment organization includes more than 30 investment professionals averaging more than 13 years of industry experience.

Specialized Public Funds Expertise

The firm's advisory team brings decades of experience serving public entities across the country, providing guidance on investment policy, cash flow management, liquidity strategies, banking and custody consulting, debt proceeds, and regulatory compliance.

Led by nationally recognized professionals, Meeder's Public Funds advisory team combines decades of public sector experience with institutional investment expertise to help clients navigate increasingly complex market environments.

A Collaborative Model Built for Public Entities

Every client engagement is supported by an integrated team spanning investment management, advisory services, credit research, compliance, trading, operations, and client service. Meeder's collaborative process includes investment policy review, cash flow analysis, customized portfolio construction, trade execution, compliance monitoring, credit research, and ongoing reporting—providing public entities with a comprehensive investment solution tailored to their unique objectives.

Founded in 1974, Meeder has specialized in serving public entities since 1990. The firm continues to invest in its people, technology, and investment capabilities to help clients navigate evolving market environments.

* As of 4/30/26 assets under advisement consist of (i) $70.16 billion of regulatory assets under management for which Meeder Public Funds provides continuous and regular investment management services as disclosed in its Form ADV and (ii) $129.78 billion of non-discretionary assets as to which Meeder Public Funds provides strategic advice or consultation but does not have the authority to effectuate transactions.

SOURCE Meeder Investment Management