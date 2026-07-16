Meeder Government Money Market Fund Receives AAAmmf Rating from Fitch Ratings

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeder Investment Management announced today that the Meeder Government Money Market Fund has received a AAAmmf rating from Fitch Ratings, the highest rating Fitch assigns to money market funds. The rating further strengthens the Fund's position as a cash management solution for public funds, institutions and other investors seeking liquidity, capital preservation and current income.

Advancing Meeder's Leadership in Public Funds and Institutional Cash Solutions

The Meeder Government Money Market Fund seeks to provide current income while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity through investments in high-quality, short-term U.S. government securities and fully collateralized repurchase agreements. The Fund operates as a government money market fund under Rule 2a-7 and maintains a stable $1.00 net asset value.

"Independent validation is important to the public entities and institutional investors we serve," said Jon Azoff, Senior Vice President at Meeder Public Funds. "This rating reflects the disciplined investment process, liquidity management and risk oversight that have long been central to the Fund's management."

According to Fitch's July 2026 rating report, the AAAmmf rating reflects the agency's review of the Fund's investment guidelines, credit quality, diversification, duration parameters, liquidity profile and the capabilities of Meeder Asset Management as investment adviser. Fitch stated that the rating indicates an "extremely strong capacity" to pursue the Fund's objectives of preserving capital and providing liquidity while limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.

About Meeder Investment Management

The fund is managed by Meeder Asset Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Meeder Investment Management, Inc. Meeder Investment Management is one of the largest independent investment managers focused on public funds and advisor solutions in the United States, serving institutional and government clients nationwide. The Meeder brand includes affiliated entities such as Meeder Public Funds, Inc., Meeder Advisory Services, Inc., and Meeder Distribution Services, Inc.

Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the funds. You may request a free copy of the prospectus by calling 866.633.3371 or visiting the Fund's website at www.meederinvestment.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund's sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

An AAAm rating by S&P Global Ratings is obtained after evaluation of a number of factors, including credit quality, market price exposure and management. Funds rated AAAm have an extremely strong capacity to maintain principal stability and to limit exposure to principal losses due to credit risk. Ratings are subject to change, and do not remove market risk. For more information on credit ratings, visit spglobal.com.

Meeder Funds are distributed by Meeder Distribution Services, Inc., Member FINRA | SIPC. An affiliated registered investment adviser, Meeder Asset Management, Inc. serves as the investment adviser to the Meeder Funds.

SOURCE Meeder Investment Management