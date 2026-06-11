Meeder Investment Management Expands Advisor Consulting Leadership Team with Key Distribution Appointments

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeder Investment Management announced the continued expansion of its Advisor Consulting leadership team with the appointments of Brian Waeyaert as Senior Vice President, National Sales Director and Dan Tracy as Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Partnerships.

Meeder Expands Advisor Consulting with Brian Waeyaert as SVP National Sales and Dan Tracy as SVP Strategic Partnerships Post this Brian Waeyaert Named Senior Vice President, National Sales Director and Dan Tracy as Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Partnerships

The additions come on the heels of the recent appointment of Robert F. Behan, CFA®, as President and Head of Distribution, Advisor Consulting, and reflect Meeder's ongoing investment in strengthening its intermediary distribution capabilities and accelerating growth across advisor, home office, and strategic partner channels.

In his role as National Sales Director, Brian oversees Meeder's advisor-facing sales organization, leading regional and internal sales teams while driving execution, advisor engagement, and distribution growth across the firm's expanding platform of investment solutions.

As Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Dan will focus on strengthening relationships with broker-dealers, RIAs, platform partners, and key home office relationships, helping expand Meeder's distribution footprint and strategic partner network.

"These additions represent another important step in our commitment to building a premier distribution organization," said Bob Behan, CFA®, President and Head of Distribution, Advisor Consulting. "Brian and Dan bring deep industry experience, strong leadership capabilities, and a proven ability to build relationships and drive growth. Together, they enhance our ability to serve advisors, strengthen strategic partnerships, and position Advisor Consulting for its next phase of expansion."

Brian brings more than 30 years of intermediary distribution leadership to the role, with deep expertise spanning sales and territory management, advisor practice management, business development, and team coaching and mentorship. Over the course of his career, he has built high-performing sales cultures, crafted and executed growth strategies, and led teams dedicated to delivering investment solutions to financial advisors and their clients.

Dan joins Meeder with nearly 30 years of extensive experience developing and managing strategic relationships across the wealth management ecosystem. His background includes working closely with broker-dealers, RIAs, home offices, and distribution partners to create mutually beneficial growth opportunities and expand platform access.

"One of the things that attracted both Brian and Dan to Meeder is the unique combination of a strong culture, differentiated investment capabilities, and a significant growth opportunity," Bob Behan added. "We are enhancing the distribution organization at Meeder to be aligned for the future—one that brings together sales excellence, strategic partnerships, product innovation, and advisor-focused solutions."

Bob Meeder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meeder Investment Management, said the additions underscore the firm's commitment to investing in leadership and scaling Advisor Consulting.

"Over the last several years, we have built a strong foundation for growth across our business," said Bob Meeder. "With Bob Behan now leading Advisor Consulting and the additions of Brian and Dan, we are enhancing our Advisor Consulting leadership team with experienced professionals who share our values and our vision for the future. Their expertise will help strengthen advisor relationships, expand our strategic partnerships, and support our long-term growth objectives."

The appointments align with Meeder's strategic vision to expand Advisor Consulting through enhanced distribution capabilities, deeper strategic partnerships, broader solution adoption, and continued investment in advisor support.

About Meeder Investment Management

Meeder Investment Management has been helping clients achieve their financial goals for more than 50 years. Serving public entities, institutions, financial advisors, and individual investors, Meeder offers a wide range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, model portfolios, cash management, and personalized advisory services. With more than 140 associates and over $180 billion in assets under advisement, Meeder is committed to improving investor outcomes through disciplined investing, education, and long-term partnership.

*Assets under advisement consist of $70.32 billion of regulatory assets under management for which Meeder Investment Management's registered investment adviser affiliates provide continuous and regular investment management services as disclosed in their Form ADVs and $120.41 billion of non-discretionary assets as to which Meeder Public Funds provides strategic advice or consultation but does not have the authority to effectuate transactions as of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Meeder Investment Management