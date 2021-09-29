Meeder Muirfield Fund Is The #1 Performing Tactical Open-Ended Mutual Fund Among Morningstar Tactical Funds For The 10-Years As Of August 31, 2021

One of the enduring goals throughout the Muirfield Fund's history has been to improve investor outcomes by helping investors remain committed to their investment strategy throughout a full market cycle. "Throughout the history of the fund, we have successfully navigated through bull and bear markets, the tech bubble, the financial crisis, and most recently, the COVID-19 global pandemic. We are honored to have the opportunity to assist our clients in achieving their goals and look forward to working alongside our clients each and every day," says Bob Meeder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meeder Investment Management.

Per the 10-year rankings as of August 31, 2021, the Muirfield Fund (Ticker: FLMIX) was ranked in the top 1 percent of open-ended mutual funds among the 128 strategies ranked in the Tactical Allocation category, according to Morningstar, Inc.® With the recent anniversary celebration, Bob Meeder comments, "while focusing on performance is never a winning strategy, we believe the performance is a validation of our investment process and our commitment to continuous improvement." In Morningstar's Tactical Allocation category, the Muirfield Fund ranked in the 14th percentile for the 1-year, 13th percentile for the 5-year, and top 1 percentile for the 10-year out of 255, 226, and 128 strategies, respectively.

The Meeder Muirfield fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation using a Defensive Equity Strategy that can shift between 0-100% equity, fixed income or cash depending on its quantitative assessment of the risk-reward relationship of the stock market. Within the equity portion of the Defensive Equity Strategy, the fund may invest in various market capitalizations and industries, as well as international equities.

About Meeder Investment Management

Meeder Investment Management is dedicated to helping financial advisors and their clients reach their goals. Using a model-driven, multi-discipline/multi-factor approach to investing, the objective is to improve outcomes for investors with varying goals.

Years of navigating various market cycles have influenced Meeder's holistic approach to managing money. Meeder's investment philosophy encourages a multidimensional view, as the firm believes there are multiple forces that influence the market, and many ways to achieve investment objectives. This wide view of the markets, and Meeder's quantitative process, allows the firm to customize solutions and services for a variety of clients.

Meeder offers a full spectrum of mutual funds, including asset allocation, global/international, equity, and fixed income funds. Asset allocation portfolios are constructed using proprietary mutual funds and combine Equity, Defensive Equity and Fixed Income strategies, which are designed to complement one another to achieve client objectives.

Meeder Investment Management has been helping clients successfully reach their financial goals since the firm's inception in 1974. Located in Dublin, Ohio, Meeder has over 100 professionals dedicated to serving the financial needs of individuals, corporations, and government entities, with over $25 billion in assets under management, advisement, and administration. Meeder Investment Management operates as the parent entity to affiliated registered investment advisers Meeder Asset Management, Inc., Meeder Advisory Services, Inc., and Meeder Public Funds, Inc. Meeder Funds are distributed by Meeder Distribution Services, Inc., a broker-dealer affiliate of Meeder Investment Management. Meeder Asset Management, Inc., serves as the investment adviser to Meeder Funds and affiliated entity Mutual Fund Services Company serve as the administrator, accountant, and transfer agent for the Meeder Funds.

Important Disclosures

Rankings data represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the funds. Contact us at the address below to request a free copy of the prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. This content is for informational and educational purposes only and not intended as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Morningstar Peer Group Percentile Ranking displays the Fund's actual rank within its Morningstar Category based on average annual total return and the number of funds in that category. The returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any applicable sales charge. Morningstar Peer Group Percentile Rankings are the Fund's total return rank relative to all funds in the same Morningstar category, where 1 is the highest percentile and 100 is the lowest percentile. Funds with the same performance figure are assigned the same absolute rank.

The inception date for the Institutional Class is 10/31/16. The inception date for the Retail Class is 8/10/ 88. For periods prior to inception of the Institutional Class, returns utilized to rank performance reflect an estimate based on performance of the fund's oldest Retail Class, adjusted for fees.

©2021 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

