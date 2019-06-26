Meek Mill Partners with Lids Ownership Group, Plans to Unveil Exclusive Release of New Hat Line

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multiplatinum hip-hop artist, criminal justice reform advocate and entrepreneur Meek Mill is announcing his investment in sports apparel retailer Lids, the largest retail seller of hats (over 28 million sold per year) and licensed sports product in North America.

"I've always been a fan of Lids – growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best," Mill said. "It's amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we're looking forward to taking Lids to new heights."

Mill joins an esteemed ownership group that includes Fanatics and Ames Watson, which acquired Lids in February 2019. In addition to serving as the brand's co-owner, Mill will lend his creative expertise on brand strategy and release a limited-edition, exclusive hat line in August 2019. The drop will serve as the first of many exclusive products that Mill will unveil with Lids.

Beyond hats, Lids has officially licensed professional and college sports team apparel available online and at 1,239 retail stores across the country.

"The Lids design team is thrilled to collaborate with Meek Mill. He is a true original artist with an incredible sense of fashion. Meek's first line of hats will be unique and the first of many ways we work together" said Tom Ripley, Lids Chief Executive Officer.

"It's truly a pleasure to welcome Meek to the Lids ownership team," said Lawrence Berger, co-founder and partner at Ames Watson. "From afar, I've respected Meek's zeal for music and criminal justice reform, and I know that enthusiasm will translate to our work with Lids. His business acumen, passion for fashion and creative outlook will be vital to making us a more versatile brand."

About Meek Mill

Meek Mill is a critically acclaimed multiplatinum hip-hop artist, songwriter and entrepreneur that hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Meek evolved from Philadelphia's hottest underground rapper to one of the world's preeminent musical artists, having released a slew of smash studio albums and singles, including "Ima Boss," "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)," "All Eyes on You," and "Whatever You Need," among many others. His latest studio album, CHAMPIONSHIPS, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's "Top 200 Albums," marking his second chart-topper following his 2015 album DREAMS WORTH MORE THAN MONEY. In addition to serving as the CEO of Dream Chasers, Mill is the co-chair of the REFORM Alliance, which launched in January 2019 and aims to advance criminal justice reform and eradicate outdated policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States.

About LIDS:

Lids Sports Group is the largest omni-channel licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico through over 1,200 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Buckeye Corner, Yankees, Dodgers and numerous other name-plates. Lids also has locations in Macy's department stores throughout the United States.

Contact: Didier Morais, didier@berkcommunications.com, (646) 351-8556

SOURCE Meek Mill