Meek Mill Teams Up With Justin Timberlake For Motivational Collaboration "Believe"

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY-nominated artist and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill has released an inspirational collaboration and accompanying video with GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum global superstar Justin Timberlake titled "Believe" – LISTEN HERE.

"Believe" marks the first time that the two acclaimed artists have worked together, with Timberlake's soaring vocals in the track's chorus gracefully complementing Mill's gripping verses containing themes of perseverance and determination. Produced by Rob Knox and co-produced and written by Timberlake, the two first hit the studio in October after Knox brought the track to Timberlake's attention.

"This is a special track and I'm grateful I had the opportunity to collaborate with Justin on it," Mill said. "We really wanted to send a motivational message that would inspire people to take it to the next level and pursue their dreams. That turnt s*** coming soon as well."

"Meek is at the top of his game right now," Timberlake said. "The process of creating with him in the studio to help him put what he experienced to music was incredible."

The track's companion visual, directed by Maxime Quoilin and shot entirely in film, is no less moving. WATCH "BELIEVE (FEAT. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE)" HERE.

"Believe" arrives after Meek and Roddy Ricch joined forces to pen a powerful tribute song to their late friend and collaborator, Nipsey Hussle, titled "Letter to Nipsey," from which all proceeds benefit the late rapper's family.

"Believe (Feat. Justin Timberlake)" is available at all DSPs and streaming services now.

