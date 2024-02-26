Meeker Aviation Receives EASA Certification for EC-145 C2/D2 & D3 Step Mount

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeker Aviation, a leading provider of aircraft payload mounts, today announced that it has received EASA approval for its Utility Step Mount for all models of the Airbus H145 aircraft, including the newest D3 variant. This Utility Step Mount has already received FAA and Transport Canada certification.

Airbus EC-145 C2/D2 & D3 Step Mount

"Our very popular H145/BK117 Utility Step Mount provides operators with a robust design, dual payload capability, and exceptional camera stability," said Cal Meeker, President of Meeker Aviation. "We are pleased to now be able to offer this product to our customers worldwide so that they can take advantage of the many benefits our side step mount provides."

Meeker's Utility Step Mount for the H145 aircraft offers unobstructed views and lower vibrations than other mounts on the market, making it an excellent choice for surveillance missions, electronic news gathering (ENG), and aerial film work. It is easy to install, bolting directly to the airframe, and it can be quickly removed from the aircraft as needed. The Utility Step Mount provides a 125 lb. (56.7 kg) payload capacity on the front hardpoints and is designed to accept a wide variety of camera and sensor equipment. It provides a 100 lb. (45.4 kg) payload capacity on aft hard points for microwave downlinks, FLIR cameras, loudspeakers, and searchlights.

For more information, please visit the Meeker website.

About Meeker Aviation

Founded in 1995, Meeker Aviation is a world leader in the design and manufacture of aircraft external payload mounts for Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) sensors, cinematography camera systems, searchlights, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) laser scanners, and speaker systems. In addition to their equipment mounts, Meeker also manufactures a popular line of door hinge and pin kits for aircraft. With over 10,000 STC'd products in service, Meeker operates as part of the Signia Aerospace Mission Systems business segment as it continues to develop new products and support existing designs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.meekeraviation.com.

