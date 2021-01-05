Meenaxi Research Inc. to Fight Eczema with Herbo Mineral Technology!

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers have produced an innovative breakthrough to tend to Atopic Dermatitis. This is the first time that a herbo - mineral drug has been discovered. This drug will not only address the symptoms but also the problem behind atopic dermatitis. Its safe application with no side effects makes it perfect for use on infants as well as adult patients.

Before and after picture of Eczema

Eczema is a very common skin disease that affects a large number of people of all ages in the world. It is defined as a pattern of inflammatory response of the skin that is characterized clinically by erythema, vesiculation, oozing, crusting and scaling in the acute stage and thickening, pigmentation in the chronic stage and is associated with itching in all stages as the major symptom. It is one of the most common skin diseases seen by general practitioners as well as dermatologists and accounts to more than 30% of all dermatological consultations. Eczema can affect an individual's social and physiological well-being.

The market is flooded with topical steroids in various forms of salts in varying strengths and potencies. But none of them have proven to be efficient and effective in providing long-term relief from atopic dermatitis. One of the most common limitations being relapse of eczema on stoppage of its use. Tapping on the market needs; a startup medical research company along with some of the finest formulation scientists have come up with a topical preparation which is based on Ayurveda sciences and woven by modern medicinal science. Its successful clinical trials have addressed the problem of eczema with record breaking results.

The formulation has successfully completed its clinical trial in India with 98% successful results. The trial proved that it gave relief of symptoms within twenty-four hours of its application. The trials also concluded that because the amalgamation contained herbal, mineral and allopathic active ingredients, there were no side effects along with the desired effects. It will be interesting to witness the embrace of this formulation by the world healthcare market as it has the potential to heal physical and mental trauma faced by patients of atopic dermatitis and their families.

Meenaxi research Inc. is a research company thriving towards revolutionizing Medicinal Sciences by their discovery in herbo-mineral drug technology. They are inspired by traditional medicine, propelled by modern medicine & powered by world - class formulation. They are a multidimensional medical research company dedicated towards changing the face of medical research in terms of skincare. They are committed to understanding the burgeoning demands of the industry and bringing affordable life-changing medicines to the market faster.

