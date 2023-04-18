Meep announces integration of its Synch communication TM solution with Microsoft Azure Private 5G Core to deliver innovative Push To Talk (PTT) and collaboration tools for firstline workers

RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synch, a leading product of a secure, unified communications suite, today is now available and validated with Microsoft Azure Private 5G Core to deliver innovative, mission critical and operational collaboration tools for Firstline workers. This collaboration will provide industrial customers with enhanced communication capabilities, enabling them to unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and safety across their operations.

Synch PTT's unified communications suite provides secure Push To Talk, Push To Video, Chat, Safe Worker, incidents management and Task based collaboration for groups and users, helping organizations and first line workers execute their operations and missions more effectively and with high performance using private 4G and 5G networks as well on public networks when available.

Field workers in various industries, such as transportation, distribution, security, first responders, hospitality, medical, airports, seaports, construction, and more are using Synch groups. Synch app is usually installed on ruggedized Android devices that are designed like radio devices, as well as on standard smartphones and iPhones. Dispatch console allows for command and control centers to communicate with all groups and users and apply location based capabilities such as viewing the teams' locations, geofencing, location based tasks and point-of-interests (POI).

"with Synch, we are committed to providing secure and reliable communications solutions that help organizations and Firstline workers execute their operations and missions more effectively. Our partnership with Microsoft will enable us to offer advanced collaboration capabilities to customers, helping them improve productivity, safety, and customer satisfaction", said Haim Teicholtz, CEO of Meep.

" Synch integration with Azure Private 5G Core brings secure, mission-critical communication and advanced management to first line workers in multiple industry verticals, enabling organizations to enhance workforce collaboration and drive better business outcomes", said Shriraj Gaglani, VP Product Management, Microsoft Azure.

Synch's PTT and collaboration app and SaaS service is now available on the Azure Marketplace, making it easy for customers to deploy and manage their communications and collaboration solutions. With the Azure Marketplace, industrial customers can quickly and easily access Synch's solutions and integrate them with their existing Microsoft infrastructure.

Meep – Advanced Enterprise Communication Ltd. A fully owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd. With its Synch CommunicationTM solution enables immediate communication via voice (PTT), text, video and location with any user, group, device apps and data over cellular and WiFi. By embedding Synch, managers can always stay in control and organizations can experience a dramatic upswing in their teams efficiency, productivity and safety.

