Meeranda, the Human-Like AI, is Now a Part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeranda , a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving both Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), announced today its acceptance into the prestigious Microsoft for Startups program. Meeranda 's entry into the program shall complement and expedite its technological development efforts to deliver to the core of its mission - The New Personalized Customer Experience.

Microsoft for Startups is a comprehensive program designed to empower startups with cutting-edge tools, resources, and support needed to accelerate their growth and success. As part of this program, Meeranda gains access to an unparalleled range of resources, support, and benefits. Startups accepted into this highly selective program are provided with a comprehensive set of tools, guidance, and networking opportunities to accelerate their growth, scale globally, and ultimately transform industries.

One notable aspect of Meeranda 's acceptance into the program is the remarkably swift response from Microsoft. Microsoft for Startups typically takes 5-7 business days to meticulously review and respond to startups' applications. However, in a testament to Meeranda 's potential, Microsoft's acceptance came a mere 24 business hours later.

"Today is an amazing day at Meeranda ," said Mr. Raji Wahidy, Co-Founder and CEO of Meeranda . "We are extremely proud and very fortunate to be selected to take part in the Microsoft for Startups program. If anything, this is a testament to Microsoft's dedication to support innovative startups that strive to disrupt the status quo. We are grateful for Microsoft's support and are excited to leverage their resources to accelerate Meeranda 's business growth along with its technological advancement."

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub 's benefits span across essential business tools, developer tools and prototyping, sales, marketing, and customer engagement tools, technical support, and access to industry experts to assist Meeranda in overcoming key challenges, accessing cutting-edge technology, and building scalable solutions. Additionally, the program connects startups with an extensive network of mentors, investors, and other entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration and empowering participants to learn from the very best across the industry.

"We are thrilled to embark on our journey with the Microsoft for Startups program," said Mr. Jayson Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer of Meeranda . "With their generous provision of technical and business resources, we are empowered to propel our research and development to new heights. This invaluable support fuels our innovation, enabling us to harness the full potential of cutting-edge technologies and accelerate our mission of creating AI that elevates the customer experience to new heights."

Meeranda will commence its Seed Funding round by the end of August 2023.

About Meeranda

Meeranda is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Meeranda is best known for its Human-Like AI that intends to offer the new personalized customer experience to combat the ongoing frustration of dealing with chatbots and half-baked AI solutions. Although in its early stages, Meeranda already has agreements across six countries and seven industries, thus far.

Follow Meeranda

Website: https://meeranda.com

Media Kit: https://meeranda.com/media-kit

X: https://x.com/HelloMeeranda

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HelloMeeranda

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/HelloMeeranda

Instagram: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda

Threads: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@meeranda

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@meeranda_ai

Contact: Meeranda Inc., Media Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Meeranda Inc.