Meeranda, the Human-Like AI, Welcomes Ms. Caroline Codsi, ICD.D. to its Advisory Board

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Meeranda, a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving both Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), announced today that Ms. Caroline Codsi, ICD.D., Founder and Chief Equity Officer of Women in Governance (WiG), has joined Meeranda as the inaugural member of its Advisory Board.

In 2010 Ms. Codsi created WiG, Canada's prominent organization with a mission to help women thrive in the corporate world and access decision-making bodies and male dominated fields.

In 2017 WiG developed the first North American Parity Certification™ to close the gender gap in the workplace distributed in Canada and the U.S. Close to a million employees work for a Parity Certified organization including many pinnacles of the Canadian economy as well as some of the world's largest multinationals.

In 2020, WiG signed a historic partnership with the Girl Scouts of the USA to power their Fair Play, Equal Pay® initiative aimed to encourage American organizations on the path to parity.

In 2021, Ms. Codsi co-founded Synclusiv, a DEI consulting firm transforming organizations committed to providing a more equitable workplace for all underrepresented groups.

Ms. Codsi has decades of extensive experience serving on the boards of over 20 organizations across the non-profit and private sectors. Apart from the boards of her own companies, she currently sits on the boards of the Quebec Labour Council, Alexa Translations, and Arecor Renewable Energy.

"I am thrilled and honored that Ms. Codsi has accepted to join Meeranda's mission to disrupt the worldwide customer experience, through our cutting-edge AI technology and research advancements," said Mr. Raji Wahidy, Co-Founder and CEO of Meeranda. "As a pioneer in her field, Ms. Codsi has played pivotal roles in driving transformational initiatives across various organizations. Her entrepreneurial spirit, diverse background, and extensive network, coupled with her forward-thinking approach, make her an invaluable addition to Meeranda's Advisory Board."

A highly sought-after double TEDx speaker and LinkedIn Learning author, Ms. Codsi has addressed prestigious audiences around the globe and conducted hundreds of fireside chats with some of the world's Top CEOs and public figures, such as Hillary Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan, Lord Mayor of the City of London, Tarana Burke, Randy Zuckerberg, Uzo Aduba, and many more.

Widely quoted in national and international media, she was nominated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Canada's National Gender Equality Committee in 2019 and by Mayor Valérie Plante on the City of Montreal's Business Committee. She is the recipient of numerous awards from prestigious organizations including the United Nations' Women's Committee, and was recognized as a Top 20 Diversity Leading Figures in Quebec, Top 75 Canadian Immigrants, Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, and Top 100 Entrepreneurs Changing the World.

"I am very excited about joining Meeranda's Advisory Board," said Ms. Caroline Codsi, Founder and Chief Equity Officer of Women in Governance. "Meeranda is addressing a huge problem that has long frustrated many organizations along with their clients. I strongly believe that Meeranda is poised to disrupt the market with its innovative approach complemented with its strong leadership team. I am looking forward to lending my support and my expertise to further assist in steering Meeranda towards its imminent success."

Meeranda will commence its Seed Funding round by the end of August 2023.

About Meeranda

Meeranda is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Meeranda is best known for its Real-Time Human-Like AI that intends to offer the new personalized customer experience to combat the ongoing frustration of dealing with chatbots and half-baked AI solutions. Although in its early stages, Meeranda already has agreements across six countries and seven industries, thus far.

Follow Meeranda

Website: https://meeranda.com

Media Kit: https://meeranda.com/media-kit/

X: https://x.com/HelloMeeranda

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HelloMeeranda/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/HelloMeeranda

Instagram: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda

Threads: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@meeranda

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@meeranda_ai

SOURCE Meeranda