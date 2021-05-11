Meet & Engage Supports 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards as Gold Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced Meet & Engage , an award-winning candidate experience technology for employers, has returned as a Gold sponsor for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards Meet & Engage

"We're excited to have Meet & Engage return as a Gold sponsor this year. Their commitment to improving candidate experiences resonates from their conversational recruiting technology," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Meet & Engage's support enables us to grow our benchmarking program to reach more employers and we're excited they're sponsoring the CandEs again this year!"

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"We're super proud to partner with the Talent Board as a Gold Sponsor for this year's Candidate Experience Awards. At Meet & Engage, our technology solutions are designed to help employers elevate their candidate experience and deliver on the promise of their employer brand. As such, we actively support any initiatives that seek to better understand how candidates think and feel about the modern hiring journey. We look forward to reviewing the latest findings and results," said Ali Hackett, Founder & CEO at Meet & Engage.

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Meet & Engage

Meet & Engage is a suite of conversational recruiting technology with a mission to make it easier for employers to connect with candidates at every stage of the hiring process – from attraction, to selection, to onboarding. We work with organisations in North America, Europe, UK and around the world – names like Amazon, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank and Virgin Media – to improve the candidate experience. At Meet & Engage, we have a team of recruitment experts and award-winning software to solve real-life hiring and engagement challenges. We offer three products to help employers execute their virtual events strategies: Inspire & Nurture, Chatbots and Timeline. Learn more here .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Media Contact

Kevin Grossman

831-419-6810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board