Meet a Scientologist Paints a Glowing Picture of Visionary Architectural Illustrator Ian Espinoza

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring architectural illustrator Ian Espinoza, on April 30, 2024.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Ian Espinoza is an architectural illustrator whose ability to convey a story through his art has helped projects around the world come to fruition.

Ian Espinoza is a master architectural illustrator who combines the technical precision of architectural renderings with fine arts aesthetics. His unique vision and talent for conveying stories through his illustrations have led to commissions from some of the world's leading architects and developers. In an age of computer-generated images, Ian's hand-drawn illustrations stand apart, helping transform notable building and infrastructure projects from mere concepts on paper into acclaimed landmarks now gracing cities around the globe.

ABOUT IAN ESPINOZA

Born in Hollywood, California, by the age of three, Ian Espinoza had exhibited a love and talent for drawing. Raised early on by a single mother, his life forever changed when she married world-renowned architectural illustrator Carlos Diniz. His new stepfather recognized and encouraged Ian's artistic talents, and under his tutelage, Ian learned the craft of architectural illustration. As an adult, Ian joined Carlos's firm and worked with some of the world's leading architects, Frank Gehry among them. After his stepfather's retirement, Ian launched Ian Espinoza Associates Architectural Illustration, establishing his own reputation with an impressive roster of high-profile projects, including Hollywood & Highland, the San Diego Ballpark and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

