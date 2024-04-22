LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring award-winning pastry-filling manufacturers Bright Chou and Annie Hsu, premiering April 23, 2024.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Bright Chou and Annie Hsu are propelling Taiwan’s pastry industry into exciting new frontiers. Scientology Network new season

In a country where traditional pastries hold massive cultural importance, Bright Chou and Annie Hsu are propelling Taiwan's pastry industry into exciting new frontiers. They introduce new ingredients and product innovations, resulting in 300 new products every year. And the sweetest part of their success is helping uplift others.

ABOUT BRIGHT CHOU

Bright Chou was born in a small rural village in Taiwan. Growing up in the impoverished countryside, he witnessed a neighbor die because he lacked the funds needed for lifesaving medical treatment. Bright decided then that his life's ambition would be helping the less fortunate in society. After dropping out of school and working a number of low-level jobs, he took a job selling pastry fillings to Taiwan's bakeries, eventually taking ownership of the business. After implementing L. Ron Hubbard Administrative Technology, Bright's business boomed. Today his company, Jong-Yee, is an award-winning pastry-filling company recognized as a leader in the field of new pastry product research and development. More importantly, Bright's success affords him the ability to contribute to the success of others through his many business affiliations and community organizations.

ABOUT ANNIE HSU

A native of Chiayi, a small city in Taiwan, Annie Hsu credits her entrepreneurial spirit and problem-solving aptitude to her businessman father. The granddaughter of a baker, she grew up appreciating the importance traditional pastries hold in Chinese culture. Joining Jong-Yee in 2018, Annie served as an LRH Administrative Technology consultant, overseeing its correct implementation across every aspect of the business. Under her administrative guidance, Jong-Yee has grown into Taiwan's premier pastry-filling company.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

