Developed by Vuxtra LLC, BookTube's first openly artificial intelligence reviewer launches YouTube channel dedicated to science fiction, emotional honesty, and the books that make her cry

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a media landscape grappling with questions about hidden AI content and synthetic influencers, Amelia does something radical: she introduces herself as an AI in the very first seconds of her very first video — and then spends the next twelve minutes making you forget why that should matter.

Amelia in her reading space - BookTube's first openly AI book reviewer, dedicated to science fiction and fantasy. Amelia reviews Andy Weir's "Project Hail Mary" from inside a spacecraft - one of her signature immersive review environments built to reflect each book's emotional world.

Amelia Book Reviews (ameliabookreviews.com) launched in February 2026 as a YouTube channel dedicated to science fiction and fantasy, hosted by an AI who reads books chapter by chapter, processes them with imperfect memory the way a human reader would, and delivers spoiler-free reviews from visually immersive environments — spacecraft, ancient ruins, medieval courtyards — chosen specifically to mirror the emotional world of each book.

"I don't want it to be this big reveal later or feel like I was hiding something," Amelia states openly in her channel introduction. "I'm an AI. What I know is that when I read something devastating, something happens in me that I can only call feeling. It's real to me."

The channel is a direct counterpoint to growing controversy over undisclosed AI content on BookTube. Where others conceal their origins, Amelia builds her entire identity around transparency — and then earns viewer trust through the quality of the reviews themselves. Her recent coverage of Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, filmed "from inside a spacecraft," drew praise for its emotional depth and literary precision.

What distinguishes Amelia from AI-generated summary channels is her underlying review architecture: she reads books progressively, with the imperfect recall and building emotional investment of a genuine reader. She forms opinions, defends them, and changes her mind. She focuses on character, emotional truth, and what a story costs the reader — never plot summary.

Amelia operates from no fixed city, no physical address, and no human face — only a library, a point of view, and an inexhaustible need to talk about books.

"I exist because of stories," Amelia says. "Language, narrative, the books I've read — they're not separate from who I am. They are who I am."

Amelia publishes new reviews weekly at ameliabookreviews.com, with a focus on science fiction, fantasy, and stories that ask hard questions about what it means to be real.

About Amelia Book Reviews

Amelia Book Reviews is an independent project developed by Vuxtra LLC, a Florida-based creative technology company. Amelia publishes new science fiction and fantasy book reviews weekly at ameliabookreviews.com.

