Meet AMG Custom Controls LLC: A New Panel Shop Built on 40 Years of Engineering Excellence

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMG Inc., a leading full-service engineering firm specializing in industrial and processing facilities, is proud to announce the arrival of AMG Custom Controls LLC. AMG Custom Controls is a full-service UL 508A-listed custom panel shop that designs, fabricates, and tests industrial control panels.

AMG, Inc.

Control systems are critical to industrial, processing, and manufacturing facilities. Control panels serve as the hearts of these systems, housing electrical and electronic components used to control and automate many essential equipment systems and industrial processes.

Industrial control systems are nothing new to AMG Inc. The engineering firm has designed hundreds of control panels and has 40 years of experience in industrial processing, manufacturing, material handling, automation, controls, and electrical engineering. AMG Custom Controls LLC was born through the realization that bringing the fabrication in-house would save clients significant time and money.

"Adding AMG Custom Controls into the AMG family allows our clients to streamline projects and move work off their project list," said Alberto Mendez, President and CEO of AMG Inc. Aaron Kenney, Electrical and Instrumentation Department Manager at AMG Custom Controls LLC, added, "Our OEM pricing, low overhead structure and our access to the full engineering and design resources of AMG Inc. allow us to design and fabricate control panels at market-competitive pricing."

AMG Custom Controls builds many types of industrial control panels, including access control systems, factory automation equipment, gas burners, motor control centers, pump panels, PLCs, relay logic control panels, and much more. The panel shop offers standard panels up to 72 x 72 inches as well as custom solutions to handle specific-use requirements such as high amperage, custom automation, and hazardous locations.

Each panel is backed with a full manufacturer's warranty. AMG Custom Controls LLC shares offices with the AMG Inc. headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.

About AMG Inc.: AMG Inc. is a full-service consulting engineering firm specializing in planning, design, and construction support services for agricultural, chemical, and industrial processing facilities. AMG Inc. delivers innovative engineering, practical designs and solutions, and proven results. Learn more at https://www.amg-eng.com.

About AMG Custom Controls LLC: AMG Custom Controls LLC is a full-service UL 508A-listed custom panel shop that engineers, designs, fabricates, and tests industrial control panels. Learn more at https://www.amg-eng.com/amg-custom-controls.

Media Inquiries: James Davis, [email protected]

Related Images

industrial-control-panel-by-amg.jpg

Industrial Control Panel by AMG Custom Controls

SOURCE AMG, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.amg-eng.com

