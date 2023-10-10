Meet and Greet Held for Executive Producer, Jeanne Starr Gater

Celebrating Upcoming Filming in Detroit of Her Faith-Based Movie: Bring Back Summertime

DETROIT, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A "Meet and Greet" was hosted recently for Jeanne Starr Gater, President of JamStarr Entertainment. Jeanne spoke about the progress of her upcoming movie, which has found favor with the Michigan Film & Digital Media Office since filming the movie's empowering storyline in Michigan will favorably portray Michigan cities and Detroit's beautiful renaissance skyline. The feature film will depict the Gater family's relentless journey of love, and faith in God to decree the stay of Dr. Julius H. Gater, Jr. after a horrific multiple car accident left him comatose and paralyzed. Julius Gater, also known as Dr. 'J,' was an Educator, U.S. Airman and a brilliant Senior Systems Engineer for the Chrysler Corporation in the prime of his life and up for a double promotion right before the accident. The film is a powerful reminder of how fragile life is. Jeanne stated that the movie is relatable to people from all walks of life because it was the swift action of a diverse response team, and prayers from family and friends from the outset that changed the life-threatening trajectory of Dr. 'J's fight for survival. The Gater family's belief in divine intervention will bring deep reflection as audiences witness the relentless struggle for survival in this true story of triumph over tragedy. The Bring Back Summertime Screenplay was deemed 'powerful' and was awarded the Dove "Family Approved" Seal for ages 12 and over.

Bringing Back Summertime All Over the World (What if life could be like a beautiful summertime day -- for everyone, everywhere? Jeanne Starr Gater, Author, Bring Back Summertime. Bring Back Summertime Meet and GreetBeulah Cooley, Wardrobe Director Jeanne Starr Gater, Executive Producer. Delano Glass, Producer.

Bring Back Summertime will be produced by Delano Glass, CEO of Real Entertainment Films, known for Why Do Men Cheat? and My Sister's Keeper. Director of Photography, Bryan Papierski, has won numerous Clio awards and is known for the film, As In The Days of Noah. Emmy-Award Winning Assistant Director, Quentin Howell, has worked extensively with the Travel Channel, ABC Television, the Discovery Channel. Bring Back Summertime also boasts Detroit's Otis Keith Jackson as Artistic Director, and Detroit's Iconic Fashion Designer, Beulah Cooley as Wardrobe Director, and nationally known Hollywood Stunt Coordinator, Ele Bardha.

The film's 36-piece Orchestration by BMI Award-Winning Composer, Dana Gress, has been described as "timeless!" Music Director, Craig Erquhart, said the movie's soundtrack will offer a celebration of life touching the heart strings of moviegoers as they witness the Gater's captivating 'real life' story of triumph over tragedy. The story's screenplay was adapted from the riveting, Bring Back Summertime book penned by Jeanne Starr Gater with the summertime title resonating as a metaphor for finding a season of peace, harmony, and tranquility in the midst of storms. Does the light of truth shine the brightest in the darkest of times? The Bring Back Summertime story will renew personal faith and offer a beacon of hope for moviegoers worldwide.

Jeanne Starr Gater, left deep footprints in Detroit working as Editorial Community Affairs Director for WXYZ Radio and produced New Detroit's milestone fifteen-year documentary: Partnership, Planning for Progress. She stated: "I'm honored to bring my own personal story with an endearing message of faith and overcoming that speaks to our inner connection as a people relying on one another. Our Bringing Back Summertime All Over The World Music Video has received worldwide acclaim since its release early this summer.

Bring Back Summertime's Public Relations Liaison, Bishop Chellee Roberts, who worked with AMC Theaters on the premiere film release of Passion of the Christ and War Room stated: "We have people from the UK and Africa waiting for the film's release. I am a member of the Hollywood Prayer Network. and I am very excited about Bring Back Summertime impacting the heart of a people, and reviving the love of God for a nation!

